A Nigerian lady has reacted on social media after hearing the update by the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination board

In a video, the student stated that she reprinted her examination slip and was given another date to rewrite the exam

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app shared their similar experiences in the comments section

A Nigerian student's reaction to a recent update from the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) board about the rescheduling of the examination has gone viral.

The student shared a video expressing her thoughts on the development, which was met with a mix of reactions from her followers.

Student to rewrite UTME 2025 on 16th after reprinting exam slip. Photo credit: @st4r_ucheee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Student set to rewrite UTME

The video was posted by @st4r_ucheee on TikTok, where the student stated that she had reprinted her examination slip and was scheduled to retake the exam on the 16th of May.

"Life so private no one knows I'll be rewriting JAMB on the 16th. People with low score will be rewriting," she said.

Her post sparked an outpouring of comments from social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences with the JAMB examination.

While some expressed bitterness over the situation, others were relieved that they had another opportunity to get a better result.

Student shares what she saw after reprinting UTME 2025 slip. Photo credit: @st4r_ucheee/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as student speaks on UTME

The student's post have a glimpse into the challenges faced by students who wrote the 2025 UTME and many reacted in the comments.

Some students expressed their own struggles and frustrations with the examination process in the comments section.

@Central of vawulence said:

"So my 312 wan go likes this I’m rewriting tomorrow and I score very high."

@user little berry asked:

"Pls did they reschedule anyone that wrote at new ocean compre school ayobo ??"

@BIGGEST_EDWIN said:

"Omo I dey write tomorrow by 6:30 this Nigeria no be country nah organization everything dey unserious."

@Rho Da said:

"Just check your examination reprint on google and check if they reschedule your exam too. They reschedule mine too."

@Oyindamola said:

"Abeg shey the rescheduling is for everybody or those who are interested only."

@TOMJII said:

"They made so many errors in the scores so y’all had to be given that opportunity again."

@Bubu Gown Vendor In Owerri asked:

"Please if they resit but you're absent, does it mean you didn't write this year or you can use your old score?"

@pearl added:

"I can send you the reprinting link if you're to do that."

@ojemnaaa said:

"Nawa oooo. Everything in this country just has a way of frustrating people. How about people that will write again now and get a lesser mark. What will now happen to them. This country Nawa ooooo."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng