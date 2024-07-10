A Nigerian lady who moved to Canada eventually achieved her dream of owning a house after two years of her stay

In the clip, the lady was so happy and did not hide it, dancing and having fun all over the place alongside her kids

The lady thanked God for making her a house owner within 2 years of moving and danced to a song that reflected her mood

A happy Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada finally fulfilled her dream of becoming a homeowner just two years after her move.

In a video, she is seen celebrating joyfully, dancing and having fun with her children throughout their new home.

Lady buys house. Photo credit: @justlivingwithsophia

Overflowing with gratitude, she thanked God for helping her achieve this achievement within such a short time and danced to a song that perfectly captured her joy.

Many Nigerians who moved abroad have achieved success. Some have graduated, gotten married, and got a new job, as shared by @justlivingwithsophia.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Girl said:

“Me very soon.”

Sophia Etuhube wrote:

“In Jesus name Amen congratulations in advance.”

Mabi commented:

“Congratulations! I tap into your blessings.”

Sophia Etuhube:

“God will do it for you sis.”

Ekoh Cynthia:

“Congratulations dear.”

Uju_odemba:

“Congratulations dear.”

Uche:

“Mine is next in Jesus name amen.”

Sophia Etuhube:

“Amen congratulations in advance.”

Christianahtee:

“Congratulations my beloved.”

Monsuqlc36t:

“Congratulations dear.”

Justlivingwithsophia:

“God. Me. Family Creating beautiful memories.”

HorpeOluwa:

“Congratulations to you.”

Legit.ng has covered many of the successes of people who relocated abroad. One of those is a Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK and shared the exciting news that she had become a homeowner two years after her move.

Source: Legit.ng