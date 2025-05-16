A Nigerian woman abroad has got the internet buzzing after admitting she regrets leaving the country

The mum of two, who is based in the United Kingdom, said her regret about relocating is something no one knows

While some people advised her to return to Nigeria, others could not help but agree with her view

A Nigerian mum of two, known as @lifewithelohor on TikTok, has caused a stir on social media with a hidden admission she made.

The woman who migrated to the United Kingdom admitted that she regrets leaving Nigeria.

Her regret about relocation was layered on a short video she made in a gym and posted on TikTok. She wrote:

"My life is so private that no one knows I regret relocating from Nigeria."

When someone in the comments section enquired why she regrets leaving her country, the woman replied:

"The stress na driver's license I they on since I never fit get."

She also agreed with someone in the comments section who said most people are still abroad to make the money they spent on their relocation.

UK-lady's post stirs mixed reactions

Mrbond007said:

"😆 That money spent we must make am back, that's why most are still here."

Xtiktok_x said:

"Bro this place is very boring because of lack of social interaction majorly because of the cold weather and work pressure. It’s only in summer people feel happy small. But money deh here ooo, incase."

Eselaura-Nell’s lifestyle said:

"Everybody regret at one point in time but las las everybody go de alright ok."

Harry.com said:

"God will definitely change your story from regret to success in all your endeavour 👌👌 Keep pushing and do not be discouraged because some are there to discourage you."

sammybliss23 said:

"If u are doing well in nigeria, maybe u come from that highly political connected family that u can get job where ever u want by just pointing ur finger u don't need to travel out of Nigeria."

Yul_Achievers Financials/OSUSU said:

"And those when Dey Naija dey find way to relocate ooo life."

Bettina🦚 said:

"Everybody regrets but we can’t go back to black outs and mosquitoes."

De king ®️ said:

"If Nigeria pure today, Heathrow no go contain Nigerians ooo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an OAU alumnus had said he regrets not going abroad when it was easier.

Man regrets moving family to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had said that he regrets relocating to the UK with his family.

The man shared his regret while reacting to another X user who lamented that Nigerians in the UK are only associated with bad news.

He blasted Nigerians in the UK, describing them as ghetto, saying that areas with Nigerian communities would have degenerated into something worse if it were not for law and order. He claimed he spent over £50,000 (N94.7 million) to move his family to the UK.

