A Nigerian man, Ismail Aniemu, reacted to the viral apology video of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede.

Oloyede recently broke down in tears while admitting errors in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that affected thousands of candidates.

2025 UTME Error: Man Slams Officials Who Clapped During JAMB Registrar’s Tearful Apology, Many React

Source: Facebook

The emotional apology has triggered a storm of reactions from Nigerians, many demanding accountability and systemic reform.

Reacting to the apology, Ismail knocked those who clapped during the registrar’s tearful apology.

On his Facebook page, he wondered why they were clapping, as he shared what they could have done instead.

He also commended Oloyede for his reforms in JAMB, stating that the current issue should not overshadow his good works.

The post read:

“What is wrong with JAMB staff members? In an emotion-laden speech, the registrar apologised for the glitch, accepted responsibility and cried before cameras. JAMB officials present started clapping. Clapping for what? Were they clapping to show support for the apology or in appreciation of the tears?

“Me: Sitting down quietly and speechless would have been better. Please rectify the glitch and avoid a recurrence. Prof. Oloyede has done excellent things with great reforms in JAMB. This challenge shouldn't diminish his good works.”

Reactions trails man's opinion about JAMB registrar’s apology

David Obi said:

"It was a script well played, those of us from our clan, we know it was a drama."

Onibiyo Segun MG said:

"Which good works Ismail Aniemu ? Person turn JAMB to revenue generating kini, nor fit transit from analog examination kini to computer, you say he do reforms? If he's anything, he is the problem of that place, clearly. He should not be advised to resign, he should be sacked and prosecuted. Small shiti for plate of gbegiri."

Gbenga Noah Ojewoye said:

"Prof has done well,he only wept for the future of education in Nigeria, despite outcry, reading culture has gone into extinction in Nigeria."

Irehovbude Johnson Andrew said:

"It proved it was a sabotage. They want the prof off their system. They want him to be disgraced out for ruining their business empire."

David Azuokwu said:

"They were clapping for the glitch they caused."

JAMB had earlier released a statistical breakdown which showed that over 75 per cent of the candidates scored less than 200 in the 2025 UTME exams.

Parents protest low UTME scores

In a related story on Legit.ng, some Nigerian parents crowded the gate of the JAMB office in Ikoyi, Lagos, to protest the low scores of their children.

A TikTok video shows the frustrated parents being ignored by JAMB officials despite their complaints.

The video highlights the disappointment as high-performing students score below expectations, with security also engaging negatively with the parents.

