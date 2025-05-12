A Nigerian student has lamented bitterly on social media after seeing his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result

According to the young man, he had sleepless nights due to his consistent hard work and preparation for the examination

Social media users who came across his heartbreaking post on TikTok stormed the comments section to console him

A Nigerian student's disappointing performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination has stirred emotions on social media.

The student expressed his frustration with the examination process, questioning the accuracy of his score.

Student laments over UTME 2025 score

The student's emotional outburst was captured in a post on TikTok, shared by @rex_reuben.

In the post, he recounted his extensive preparation for the exam, including months of studying, practicing past questions, and taking computer-based mock tests.

He had consistently scored high marks in these practice exams, leading him to believe that his actual score would be much higher than the 150 he received.

The student attributed his disappointing score to an alleged glitch in the system, rather than a lack of effort or preparation on his part.

In his words:

"The devil couldn't get to me so he sent JAMB instead. There's no way I could have scored 150 after all my prep for months, past questions and CBT mock, scoring 300+ in mock exam and previous jamb exam. Sleepless nights, consistent hard work, there was definitely a glitch in the system. “They didn’t read, that’s why they failed”: Me: I did with evidence, “well you may have failed because of over sabi and you didn’t pray”. Mtcheeeeew."

Reactions as student laments over UTME result

Many TikTok users rallied around the student, offering words of comfort and support regarding his situation.

@user2426107556862 said:

"Jamb didn't temper with ur results i believe is system (computer)error, it has happened in my children school before so they have to repeat the exam."

@simply matt said:

"Hey there, it’s clear that thet intentionally failed us just to embezzle another registration money next year."

@Nature_flames said:

"The funniest thing is that I'm scared to check mine because of all this on TikTok my friend that never read, he ticked and left the hall within 45min got 289 like how. Science student oo. He told us he won't waste his time after all he knows nothing."

@Medic Osas said:

"When I heard the exam was easy, I knew there would be mass failure. Jamb questions are very tricky, I'm talking out of experience."

@Stacia said:

"The way this thing is paining me ehh. After all the sleepless night. After all the reading jamb decided to give me rubbish score. And some people were insulting people that failed telling us that we did not read."

@Adeola commented:

"And to all those popular influencer thinking they have made it in life by judging I pray u guys would also be in a situation that after planning and putting much effort it won't work out just because u have money or something doesn't mean u can go down the drain."

@rolandmorgan1220 reacted:

"Forget about my school app shey na same question you see there ni, because I have did my school most time and got 280+ and sometimes I do get 232, so forget about my school app."

@user2426107556862 added:

"So guys should stand on ur ground for reviews of the computer because my kids use computer to do cbt i have seen same issues once in a while."

Female student rejects her 2025 UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her pain on social media after checking her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result.

In a trending video on TikTok, she revealed that she scored an aggregate of 203 and intends to study accounting in higher institution.

