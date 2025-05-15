JAMB Registrar Ishaq Oloyede apologised tearfully over errors in the 2025 UTME affecting thousands of candidates

Nigerian lawyer Muideen Olalekan Olagunju criticised the apology, saying no administrator in the US or UK would keep their job after such a failure

Muideen questioned those who applauded Oloyede and called for an end to centralised exams, suggesting that universities conduct their entrance tests

A Nigerian lawyer, Muideen Olalekan Olagunju, reacted to the viral apology video of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede.

Oloyede recently broke down in tears while admitting errors in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that affected thousands of candidates.

The emotional apology has triggered a storm of reactions from Nigerians, many demanding accountability and systemic reform.

Reacting to the apology, a lawyer stated what could have been Oloyede’s lot if he were in the United States or the United Kingdom.

On his Facebook page, Muideen also questioned people who clapped for Oloyede after he burst into tears.

The lawyer’s post read:

“Prof Oloyede shed tears during his public apology and people in the room clapped. Iru atewo wo niyen? The exam debacle is enough for resignations. No administrator in the US or the UK will remain in office after such a national embarrassment.

“Yes, Prof Oloyede is the darling of many people. He declared unprecedented funds in JAMB but on this one, he failed woefully. It is time to do away with any exam nomenclature that brings avoidable inconvenience, unwarranted failures and even death to candidates. Time to allow universities conduct their own entrance examinations?”

Reactions trail lawyer’s reaction to JAMB apology

Mojeed Ajibola Adeyinka said:

"Even with its once-in-a-while errors, I don't want to believe that JAMB should be scrapped. It's still the most transparent and credible exams in Nigeria as of today. Public service is an herculean task, overwhelmingly so atimes. May God assist the Prof."

Awotunde O. Ayodeji said:

"I don't think JAMB should be scrapped. A unifying examination, when done right, ensures quality assurance of our education sector across board. It simply provides a minimum threshold of the quality of education we should accept in our society."

Clement OladepoEsq said:

"The clap was to commend him for the failure or the cry."

Ifedolapo Esan said:

"I'm for him resigning honestly and I don't mean it in a bad way. He has done well for Jamb, but maybe it's time to retire and allow for new innovations."

Akinola Oluwafemi Josh said:

"He took responsibility for his error, stepping down shouldn't be on the table yet.. They'll just politically put one mumu that will send JAMB back to stone age."

JAMB had earlier released a statistical breakdown which showed that over 75 per cent of the candidates scored less than 200 in the 2025 UTME exams.

Parents protest children's low UTME scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that parents crowded the gate of the JAMB office in Ikoyi, Lagos, to protest the low scores of their children.

A TikTok video showed the frustrated parents being ignored by JAMB officials despite their complaints.

The video highlighted the disappointment as high-performing students score below expectations, with security also engaging negatively with the parents.

