A Nigerian woman has broken down in tears while mourning the unfortunate demise of her beloved husband

In a video, the grieving mother recounted how her husband dropped her and her daughter at her mother's place and headed to a family meeting

However, she noted that it was the last time she ever saw her husband again as he never returned from the meeting

A heartbreaking video of a Nigerian woman mourning the loss of her husband has gone viral on social media.

The grieving widow was overcome with emotion as she recounted the circumstances surrounding her husband's untimely death.

Woman cries over her husband who never returned from family meeting. Photo credit: @mummygeraldine/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Widow says husband never returned from family meeting

The video was shared by @mummygeraldine on TikTok, where the woman tearfully recalled the last time she saw her husband.

According to her account, her husband had dropped her and their daughter off at her mother's house before heading to a family meeting, from which he never returned.

In the emotional video, the woman expressed her anguish and grief, remembering the day her husband left for the meeting.

She revealed that March 30 would forever be etched in her memory as the day she lost her beloved partner.

Woman mourns husband who went for family meeting and never returned. Photo credit: @mummygeraldine/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"My husband dropped I and my daughter at my mum's place and said he will come back and carry use back when he is back from the family meeting. My husband did not return back from family meeting. March 30, a day I will never forget."

Reactions as woman mourns late husband

The woman's heartfelt tribute to her late husband touched many on TikTok who were moved by her emotional post.

Her story conveyed the devastating impact of loss on families and loved ones who hold them dearly to heart.

Netizens reacted with an outpouring of sympathy and support for the grieving widow, with many users offering condolences and words of comfort.

@loveth3595 said:

"I pray for everyone here our husband will not die young in Jesus name."

@Mmirimma said:

"My friend marry a spirit with 4 boys and a girl without knowing he is dead. The man is from okija."

@loveth said:

"My husband died last year after a paining stomach I don't know what he ate. My heart is very heavy widow at 24."

@user Jessica said:

"So sorry dear. The same thing happened to me. He told me he was going for a family meeting. Uptill now he is not back this is 10 years now."

@Cyntycul245 said:

"Sorry mama. I can’t stand seeing young women becoming widow. I will never loose my husband at early stage he will leave to see our children’s children Amen. May your husband’s soul rest in peace."

@Peace Of Mind said:

"My advice as a Man don't be ordinary. I almost saw death before believing that village people get power. Stay powerful and quiet. Sorry for your lost."

@Smilers tv said:

"Please wives let's turn into a warrior in our home oo, prayers to avoid this. Young widows is getting too much this days nnem. Accept my condolences."

@Adajay said:

"My children went to my village for Christmas, my husband ask me to go that he will come and pick us, I travelled and he died."

@Ezenwanyi ugosimba Chukwu said:

"My dear take heart my hubby went to Germany and came back as a cop's without seeing so many projects he sent money 4. He enter his new huz as a dead man. Nnem just be strong 4 d kids."

@PRINCESS ADADIORANMA added:

"Mine went to pick my kids from school, the next thing I got was a call. 7th of December 2021 gave me a name (Widow) I never knew I will be called. Be strong sis."

Watch the video here:

Source: Legit.ng