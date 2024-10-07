Mixed reactions have greeted a Nigerian widow's saddening post on TikTok about her late husband

The mourning woman revealed the day her husband passed away and shared his last words to her

Her post made many people recount how they lost their loved ones as people sent her messages of support

A Nigerian widow with kids, @victoriousconfidence, has marked the anniversary of her late husband's death in a touching manner.

On TikTok, @victoriousconfidence shared a picture she had taken with her husband.

He told her "they" were killing him. Photo Credit: @victoriousconfidence

@victoriousconfidence said he passed away on October 7 but didn't tell how he met his end. She stated his last words to her.

The mourning lady wrote:

"Your last words to me, "Nkem they are killing me, please take care of our children."

The widow's post generated emotional reactions.

Netizens mourn their loved ones

Nancyberry said:

"God pls protect us from every spirit of death…may we not die young."

Cheta❤️🔥 said:

"Why people lost so much in October last year I lost over 1.5m I don't even know how e take happen 🥺🥺 r.i.p to him."

Ogebaby Patience Nwosu said:

"That same October also made me a widow it's well with us my dear God will always be our strength."

C:🌹 said:

"Buried my mum 2nd of oct reality hit me so bad I nearly lost my mind 💔the tragedy that made me realize that death was instead real,God."

victorylandpropheticandd said:

"May we never come face to face with death when it's not our time yet."

White-man said:

"I hate October 😒 I lost my sister with her husband and three kids in a ghastly car accident 😢😔 it hurts everytime I remember."

Harrison said:

"I hate 6th October....I lost my parents that same day in different locations."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman shed tears after her husband died on the same day they reconciled.

Woman weeps as husband is returned dead

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had wept after her husband, who had stayed abroad for 16 years, returned home lifeless.

The woman's daughter, who posted a video on TikTok via her handle @houseofnaya101, revealed the emotional moment her mother was reunited with her husband's casket.

The video captured her mother overcome with grief, tears streaming down her face as she bid farewell to her beloved husband. As she looked at the casket, she bid a heartfelt goodbye to her late partner, asking him to rest well.

