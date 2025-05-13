A young lady has shared her heartbreak on social media after getting unexpectedly betrayed by her younger sister

In a video, the lady shared how her sister who was living with her got pregnant for her husband and insisted on keeping it

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking video on TikTok stormed the comments section to console her

A lady's emotional story of getting betrayed by her sibling has caught the attention of many on social media.

The lady lamented bitterly over her younger sister's action, which netizens described as an unexpected breach of trust.

Lady shares how biological sister got pregnant for her husband under her roof. Photo credit: @ginaslifestyle7/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady laments as sister gets pregnant for husband

In a video posted by @ginaslifestyle7 on TikTok, the lady recounted the traumatic experience of discovering that her sister got pregnant for her husband.

The situation was made more painful by the fact that the sister had been living with her at the time of the incident.

The lady's sister's decision to keep the pregnancy despite the circumstances added to the hurt and betrayal.

In her words:

"Admiring myself because life didn't end when my junior sister got pregnant for my husband under my own roof and insisted on keeping it."

Lady cries out as her biological sister betrays her. Photo credit: @ginaslifestyle7/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady shares sister's unexpected betrayal

The video garnered reactions from TikTok users who flooded the comments section with messages of support and consolation.

Many users expressed sympathy for the lady's plight, while others condemned the actions of her sister.

@Dinah J.S said:

"If you marry a man you cannot trust around your female relatives, how can you trust him around your daughters."

@Lolo okwulu oka said:

"Vacation never finish, abi? Keep going! So because your sister don waka, another person no go still carry belle for your husband? Since you no wan stay one place. Or make I begin talk?"

@mereny04 said:

"That's why I don't allow any of my female relatives in my house 18 yrs of marriage, I only meet them in family gatherings no drama, alot of piece."

@Araokanmi Hamdalah said:

"You dey trust your siblings na their enemity worst pass especially the female ones they Wl always imagine being in ur shoes Everytime unless u are suffering they love seeing you being vulnerable& Sad."

@Nodreycakesnmore said:

"Hmmm, to say I have never believe that stories in the movies can happen in real life until I got married."

@Uglittersmakeover said:

"Must time I would say this is carelessness why would you stay in a house and won’t notice strange acts omo me I don’t trust anybody oooo as a sister self there are things u css as nt wear under."

@ADAGEORGE NAIL TECH reacted:

"So y’all are blaming this woman for the sister and husband’s behavior? Cause she travelled for few days so she deserves this betrayal? Wat about the ones that are in the house and dis happens?"

@Isabella's Thrift shop added:

"A lot is happening in this world, she has always been jealous of u n wish to be in ur position but thank God u were not killed for them to achieve their aim."

@SmaletK added:

"I now understand why my mother said we should help unmarried siblings from the home she built or rent them a room somewhere."

Source: Legit.ng