A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media while shopping for wedding ring with her white husband

In a video, the lady said the relationship started after she joined a dating app and also participated in Hallelujah Challenge

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian lady's joyous moment was captured on camera as she shopped for a wedding ring with her white fiancé.

The couple's love story, which began on a dating app, was shared on social media, sparking congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

Lady shows off oyinbo lover 40 days after joining dating app. Photo credit: @nateandjumoke/TikTok.

Lady shops for wedding ring with lover

The video was posted by @nateandjumoke on TikTok, where the lady narrated that her relationship with her partner started after she joined a dating platform.

She also credited the Hallelujah Challenge for bringing them closer together and taking their relationship to the next level.

In the video, she expressed her gratitude and excitement as she tried on wedding rings with her partner.

"You gave that dating app one last try moment. 40 days later you're ring shopping with your hallelujah Challenge testimony. Hallelujah Challenge testimony in real time fr," she captioned the video.

Lady who joined dating app gets engaged to oyinbo man 40 days after. Photo credit: @nateandjumoke/TikTok.

Reactions as lady shows off white partner

Her post was met with an outpouring of support and congratulatory messages from TikTok users who were delighted by the couple's love story.

Her experience on the dating app and participation in the Hallelujah Challenge had led to her meeting her partner, and the couple is now preparing to start a new life together.

@katia said:

"I think we on the wrong Facebook dating app cause what I get."

@Mwende said:

"I prayed for a safe delivery. Guess who's the new mom in town. God has done it guys."

@Pw_variety online store benin said:

"I prayed for success in my exams,guess who aced her JAMB with a score above my cut off mark??? Me Hallelujah."

@Hair Guru said:

"Everyone with their testimony God abeg na same hallelujah challenge we all did together oh. so maybe my own testimony is bigger that's why he's making me wait."

@Schyro said:

"Meeting a man that praises and worships God is the biggest flex. God bless you. Pastor Nath should hear this. Sis am so happy for you."

@Tasha Moyo said:

"Not your video popping up right after the video of the other girl condemning the hallelujah challenge. Congratulations girlie!"

@cindyTila said:

"Is he “lahooo’s” brother? What’s her name again Kayla is it. Congs girl child. Hallelujah challenge testimonies are Gods way of showing off."

@Wigologist said:

"My God. Please answer my HC request. Have cried, prayed and danced !Don’t put me to shame."

@user Arech said:

"I was praying for new job, new Apartment say who is God hallelujah challenge testimony."

@User 2020 said:

"My dear how did u pray cos sometimes it seems as if God is not listening to my prayers. May ur home be blessed."

@chipomuks added:

"Awwww. May God be the center of your lives and may you always be blessed and healthy in your marriage."

@Natalie commented:

"Woooow God You're faithful. Imagine it's just the enemy that blocks our blessings. But he is defeated in Jesus name!"

