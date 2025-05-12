A Nigerian father has cried out in pain, saying his son's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result was withheld

The father said that when she tried checking the result of the examination, he was told that his son was underage since he is not 16 yet

However, he said the boy would be 16 years by October 9th 2025, falling short of JAMB's rules by just nine days

A Nigerian father said her son's UTME result was withheld by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

According to the man who shared the information in a Facebook post, the result was withheld because his son is underage.

The man said his son's UTME result was withheld because he is underrated. Photo credit: Facebook/Tunde Rufai and JAMB.

Source: Facebook

In his post, said JAMB's rule is that a candidate is supposed to be 16 years on or before 30th September 2025.

Tunde said his son will be 16 years old by October 9th 2025, which means he fell short of the rule by just nine days.

He lamented that his son will have to wait for another 365 days to take the UTME again because he is underaged by nine days.

He said:

"I just checked my son's JAMB results now and the response I got was "Result: Underaged and Under-performed" How? No breakdown of the results to even know how he performed. Jamb's rule is that you must be 16 years on or before 30th September 2025, my son will be 16 years by October 9th 2025, just 9 days away and JAMB wants my son to wait for another 365 days because of 9 days. My plan was to ask for special consideration and exceptional permission. How do I do that when I don't even know how he performed in the exams? Jamb should please give us the full results. We paid for it and we need to see our results."

JAMB under Professor Ishaq Oloyede states that a child has to be 16 before being eligible for UTME, except if the child shows exceptional intelligence. Photo credit: Facebook/Tunde Rufai and JAMB.

Source: UGC

Facebook reactions as boy's UTME result is withheld

Edoh Sylvester said:

"Same here my brother.....they would have at least shown the scores for the child to know his/her performance in the subjects."

Israel Njoku said:

"So pitiable, but why did they not disqualify the person from the point of registration, why wait for the person to write and now this irregularities to fellow Nigerians. Well I know the system would be fast to stick to such order but if it was to upgrade or improve on their system they would recline or delay till you either pay or find another way possible."

Oliver Nkechi Azimo said:

"God show us mercy in this nation."

Student scores 132 in UTME

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who appears to be a teacher said the UTME results his students came out with are not what was expected.

According to the man who posted some of the results on social media, one of the students scored only 132 marks.

He said the student in reference scored 295 in the UTME in 2024, only for her score and performance to plummet a year later.

Source: Legit.ng