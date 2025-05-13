A young Nigerian mother has lamented bitterly on social media after seeing the new look of her cute one-year-old son

In a video, the woman said that she left the child with his father, only to find him with his head shaved when she returned

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian mother's lamentation over her one-year-old son's unexpected haircut has gone viral on social media.

The mother was visibly upset after discovering her child's new look when she returned from an outing.

Mum laments as her husband cuts the hair of their 1-year-old son. Photo credit: @tobekelly/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum laments over son's shaved head

In a video posted by @tobekelly on TikTok, the mother shared her experience, revealing the drastic change in her son's appearance.

Before-and-after video collage showed the child with a full head of hair and then with a shaved head, capturing the sudden transformation.

The mother expressed her shock and disappointment, stating that she had left the child in his father's care.

Her post captured the attention of many social media users who shared their similar experiences in the comments section.

"The baby I left with my hubby vs the baby i came back to see. My baby hair of 12 months is gone just like that," she said.

Nigerian mum cries out after leaving 1-year-old son with dad. Photo credit: @tobekelly/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as mum displays transformation of son

Many TikTok users emphasised with the mother's situation, while others found the unexpected haircut funny.

@Marie asked:

"Shouldn’t things like this be discussed as couples?"

@Aderonke said:

"There are some unnecessary things that will cause women high bp, absolutely not an issue for me, the boy looks handsome more besides not all man has time for their children let alone cut baby's hair that will not stay still."

@James R said:

"Maybe the man cut the hair cause the wife had intentions of plating the boys hair."

@Imari said:

"This baby with hair could have been a brand ambassador for a baby product. Or even model for an international kiddies clothing brand."

@cookie said:

"Omoh thank God for the kind husband God give me oh eh see comment full of fuus they take woman as nothing. God will keep blessing and protecting my husband."

@user34625224418 said:

"Lol who raised these girls in the comment sections it’s just hair and the baby looks okay even with the new cuts. Omo many of una go old single ajeh."

@Streetwear Manufacturer Lagos reacted:

"All of you saying he won't find it funny, Madam what will you do? una go dey uns papa house dey imagine audacity."

@Social said:

"Nah so then dey plant the seed of Gabrielism in a child's mind from day one. Why should a male child hair be left to grow to this level?"

@oyintoke25 added:

"All of you shouting problem go dey, you will divorce yen yen yen so as this baby is looking with low cut is it bad."

Grandma cuts baby boy's braids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a grandmother decided to give her grandson a brand new look after she saw that the child was carrying braids.

According to the child's mother, she left him under the care of the grandmother and came back to see his hair shaved.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng