A Nigerian lady left netizens emotional after sharing her experience with her immediate younger sister.

In a trending video, she shared how her former boyfriend dumped her to be with her younger sister.

Lady recounts getting betrayed by sister

The story was shared by @sunshinesmoothie on TikTok who lamented over her painful experience.

According to her, her ex-boyfriend unexpectedly ended their relationship and moved on to marry her immediate younger sister.

The wedding reportedly took place on December 22, 2024, leaving the lady grappling with feelings of betrayal and hurt.

In her post, she disclosed that she has tried to come to terms with the situation, stating that "life did not end" when her ex-boyfriend left her for her sister.

Her words gave off a strong sense of strength and determination to move forward despite the pain.

She said:

"Life did not end when my boyfriend left me and got married to my immediate junior sis in december 22nd 2024."

Reactions as lady laments over betrayal

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Priscanenye said:

"Your family no get principle; my Family won’t permit such. The guy is free to get a wife elsewhere but not from my family."

@Soso Monika reacted:

"Wetin you do you don make an look like the guy na bad person. Tell us wetin really happen."

@Richie crown properties said:

"Na ur family agree, my papa no gree for this life or next. Except I eventually beg him and give my consent which I won’t."

@Excellency said:

"Allegedly ooh e fit be say you get bad character that made the guy switched from you to your Jur sis."

@QueenNe_kwu said:

"Like I remember the person dating my sister dat year will always be on my WhatsApp chatting me to come to his house. I warned him severally next thing. I took my phone to my sister and told her."

@Cherish-zuma001 said:

"Na this same thing my sister be wan do for my back but thank God for the kind of man I have. Till today I no dey follow my sister talk after doing my own findings God forbid. Take heart dear."

@user7386789408065 said:

"I feel ur pain sis, mine was my immediate younger slept with my fiance a month to traditional marriage. I left relocated and I wont forgive them."

@Ella Chris commented:

"Same thing almost happened to me 2020, my elder sister ex proposed marriage to me,he keeps disturbing me I told my sister about it, she was angry at first but later told me she gave me her blessings."

@David Micheal said:

"I don't judge from one side, have you taken your time to know his reasons or even ask him. Maybe you will understand."

@adaeze4392 said:

"Omor dis life i have learned the highest people dat can gve u de worst pain of ur life are ur family bfr i used to brag about my sister's."

@Pharm_Ziko commented:

"I am a man but truth be told this one is too harsh. Take heart girl. Let’s turn it the other way round guys 4 those of you happy. What if is your brother that did this to you? I hope you can take it?"

@ruchibell added:

"Omo same thing almost happened to me bt my parents, mostly my grandmother cried on my behalf she succeeded in ending my relationship with him still she she didn’t end up with him."

See the post below:

Lady disowns younger sister over painful betrayal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman immediately disowned her younger sister upon catching the lady having a bedroom session with her husband.

According to the narrator, the lady forgave her husband for the wrongdoing and stayed put with him.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng