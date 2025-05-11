2025 UTME: Female Student Sheds Tears of Joy after Passing JAMB Exam, Video Trends Online
- A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video on TikTok showing her sister's reaction to seeing her UTME result
- In the trending video, the young girl was seen crying uncontrollably after finding out that she aced the examination
- Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her
A Nigerian student reacted emotionally to her outstanding performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.
The student's happiness was overwhelming as she broke down in tears upon discovering she had aced the exam.
Student in tears over UTME score
The emotional video, shared on TikTok by @jbby1_0, the student's sister, showed the young girl overcome with happiness, tears streaming down her face.
As she cried, she mentioned the struggles and sleepless nights she had endured while preparing for the examination.
She contrasted her situation with that of her friends in school who faced disappointment after checking theirs and seeing low scores.
In her words:
"Many people that checked their own 191, 181... In school today, people were just crying. I dey cry because I pass. All the sleepless nights I dey read."
The video quickly gained attention on social media with viewers flocking to the comments section to offer congratulatory messages and words of encouragement.
Many were touched by the student's emotional response, and praised her hard work and determination.
According to her sister's caption, the student's achievement was the result of hard work and sacrifice.
She said:
"POV: My little sister after seeing her JAMB results. All the sleepless nights. Me sef no sleep."
Reactions as girl passes UTME 2025
TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.
@Murewa｡◕‿◕｡ said:
"I cried too, my mum was rolling on the floor. She follow me fast and prayed too. I scored 339.
Thank you Jesus."
@fefe said:
"Omo I know this feeling totally understand why she's crying. I scored 295 guys and I wrote on the day my dad was buried wen I saw my score I cried seriously."
@urfavoritedorcas said:
"E con be as if we self no know Wetin we write aswear e no go better for the people wey do this thing upon all sleepless night."
@chomzy-diva said:
"Omo I no go lie oh we I wrote mine too and saw my result was good I cried too oh I even roll for ground ni."
@She_is_Älêx said:
"Awwwn I don't know you oo bit i am so proud of you love. You'll get admission don't worry."
@PROGRESSIV said:
"Tears of joy... My dear... tears of joy must u continue to be in. what's her score."
@🅱️igstepper C commented:
"It's very funny how Nigeria keeps giving admission to students and yet they don't provide job for graduates eventually bringing more graduate to the street Dawm."
@IFUNANYA added:
"Guyyyyy daz how i cried too omo i was like Goddddddd so i past i saw pipo failing that i had to even reduce my target in my mind bt wen i checked i beat my target wit extra 39 marks. I cried enhhhh."
See the post below:
