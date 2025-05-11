A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video on TikTok showing her sister's reaction to seeing her UTME result

In the trending video, the young girl was seen crying uncontrollably after finding out that she aced the examination

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian student reacted emotionally to her outstanding performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The student's happiness was overwhelming as she broke down in tears upon discovering she had aced the exam.

Female student cries uncontrollably after checking UTME 2025 result. Photo credit: @jbby1_0/TikTok.

Student in tears over UTME score

The emotional video, shared on TikTok by @jbby1_0, the student's sister, showed the young girl overcome with happiness, tears streaming down her face.

As she cried, she mentioned the struggles and sleepless nights she had endured while preparing for the examination.

She contrasted her situation with that of her friends in school who faced disappointment after checking theirs and seeing low scores.

In her words:

"Many people that checked their own 191, 181... In school today, people were just crying. I dey cry because I pass. All the sleepless nights I dey read."

Lady shares sister's reaction to seeing her UTME 2025 result. Photo credit: @jbby1_0/TikTok.

The video quickly gained attention on social media with viewers flocking to the comments section to offer congratulatory messages and words of encouragement.

Many were touched by the student's emotional response, and praised her hard work and determination.

According to her sister's caption, the student's achievement was the result of hard work and sacrifice.

She said:

"POV: My little sister after seeing her JAMB results. All the sleepless nights. Me sef no sleep."

Reactions as girl passes UTME 2025

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Murewa｡◕‿◕｡ said:

"I cried too, my mum was rolling on the floor. She follow me fast and prayed too. I scored 339.

Thank you Jesus."

@fefe said:

"Omo I know this feeling totally understand why she's crying. I scored 295 guys and I wrote on the day my dad was buried wen I saw my score I cried seriously."

@urfavoritedorcas said:

"E con be as if we self no know Wetin we write aswear e no go better for the people wey do this thing upon all sleepless night."

@chomzy-diva said:

"Omo I no go lie oh we I wrote mine too and saw my result was good I cried too oh I even roll for ground ni."

@She_is_Älêx said:

"Awwwn I don't know you oo bit i am so proud of you love. You'll get admission don't worry."

@PROGRESSIV said:

"Tears of joy... My dear... tears of joy must u continue to be in. what's her score."

@🅱️igstepper C commented:

"It's very funny how Nigeria keeps giving admission to students and yet they don't provide job for graduates eventually bringing more graduate to the street Dawm."

@IFUNANYA added:

"Guyyyyy daz how i cried too omo i was like Goddddddd so i past i saw pipo failing that i had to even reduce my target in my mind bt wen i checked i beat my target wit extra 39 marks. I cried enhhhh."

See the post below:

Female student rejects her 2025 UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her pain on social media after checking her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result.

In a trending video on TikTok, she revealed that she scored an aggregate of 203 and intends to study accounting in higher institution.

Source: Legit.ng