A woman has shared a video expressing her desire to meet popular internet personality, Martins Otse, also called Verydarkman

According to the woman, she visited a church were she was told by a 'man of God' that Verydarkman is her husband

While sharing her story in a Facebook video, she insisted on meeting Verydarkman in person, noting that God never lies

A woman's claim that a 'man of God' revealed that popular social media personality Verydarkman, whose real name is Martins Otse, is her husband has gone viral online.

The woman, who goes by the name Joelim, shared her story in a video on Facebook and it quickly went viral.

Woman shares prophecy by pastor about Verydarkman

In the video, posted by @Real Lilian, Joelim recounted her experience at a church program where a "man of God" delivered a revelation about her future husband.

According to Joelim, the spiritual leader identified Verydarkman as her partner, despite her never having met him before.

Joelim expressed her determination to meet Verydarkman in person, citing her faith in the prophecy.

Her conviction, she stated, stemmed from her unshakeable belief in the infallibility of God's word.

She stated that she was praying for Verydarkman to become aware of the prophecy and for their union to come to fruition.

Her faith in the prophecy is very solid, and she is already taking steps to make contact with Verydarkman.

In her words:

"What happened actually is that I went for a program then a revelation came out and the man of God said that Verydarkman is my husband. And this person we're talking about I never see him before, never met him in person. So what should I do? I decided to pray over it and that's why I'm trying my best to see that I see him. My prayer is for him too so that God will open his eyes so that he will know that something like this is happening. I'm trying my best to be saying it out. I call him my husband because it's a prayer that will come to pass because I know that God never lies and what God said he will do, he will do."

Verydarkman has not publicly commented on the matter.

Reactions trail woman's post about Verydarkman

The video generated reactions from Facebook viewers, with some expressing scepticism and others offering support.

While some questioned the validity of the prophecy, others commended Joelim's faith and conviction in God.

For Joelim, the prophecy has become a driving force in her life, and she remains committed to seeing it fulfilled.

Linda Uche said:

"Good job."

Real Lilian said:

"Joelim Lifestyle we need him to respond to this claim."

Rhoda Oluka Belema reacted:

"We go celebrate the coming back of your husband tomorrow."

Real asked:

"Whats going on here?"

