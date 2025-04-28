A lady was overwhelmed with emotions on seeing online critic Verydarkman playing football with kids in a community where she works

According to the lady, she was very ill but had to put herself together to go meet the social media influencer

She noted that the community had no idea about the identity of the person playing with the children and just stared at him

A lady, @kubyluv7, got starstruck after she saw online critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, playing football with some learners in a community she works in.

The lady filmed Verydarkman and kept screaming in the background.

She said she was so sick and had to put herself together to meet Verydarkman.

The starstruck lady added that she could not believe her eyes on getting closer to him, saying she could not stand on her feet as she was literally shaking.

She observed that the community just stared at Verydarkman as they didn't know who he is. She wished they knew who he is. She posted a video on TikTok with the explanation below:

"I was so sick but I had to put myself together to come meet him.

"Reaching there, I couldn't believe ma eyes.

"I ran to meet him and upon reaching there, what I saw with ma eyes was unbelievable.

"VDM playing football with my learners.

"I couldn't stand on my feet, I was literally shaking.

"The entire community had no idea who this man was. They were staring at him. At that point, I wish they knew who he was just so they know how blessed they are."

The lady's video sent social media users into a frenzy, with some criticins her behaviour on seeing Verydarkman.

Watch her video below:

People react to video of Verydarkman

Romeo said:

"When last you ran to you guy with this kind of energy."

Breezy Roll Twist Punnabu said:

"This guy is God sent."

Ebuka Samuel said:

"Why vdm no dey carry bodyguard waka, God abeg make anything no happen to vdm oooo."

ㄥ卂卂尺丨said:

"VDM is the only guy who will just low-key come to a remote village in Northern Ghana to play soccer with kids and fly back."

Wisdom start with ignorance. said:

"So what has this man done for the people of Nigeria? People just flatter and over praise someone nothing."

Believe said:

"Where Gehgeh this very dark man don don do financial mistake ohh.. why him go use that shoe play ball? that nah financial mistakes oo."

REAHHHHHH said:

"And him fit get case wey dey wait for am for court oo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Verydakrman had lit up the 17th Headies Awards, which was recently held in Lagos.

APC warns Verydarkman over remarks on Akpabio

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the South-South APC had demanded an apology from online critic Verydarkman over his remarks about the Nigerian Senate President Godswill Akpabio, which were considered slander and character assassination.

The APC, in a statement by Blessing Agbomhere, zonal organising secretary of the party's South-South geo-political zone, accused Verydarkman of masking slander and character assassination under the guise of activism. Agbomhere's statement read in part:

“VeryDarkMan is becoming notorious for blackmail, slander, and character assassination while pretending to advocate for the masses. The Senate President was duly nominated by the President to attend the funeral as Nigeria’s representative. What exactly is wrong with that?"

