A secondary school in Benue state is celebrating the performance of one of its students who did well in the 2025 UTME

The result released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board shows the student scored 369 marks out of 400

The girl is identified as Naswem Joy Doose, and she is a student of Sora Hiehts Schools in Gboko, Benue state

Sora Heights Schools in Gboko Benue state is celebrating the performance of one of its students in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to post made by the school on Facebook, the student did the school proud with her exceptional performance.

Naswem Joy Doose scored 369 in the 2025 UTME. Photo credit: Facebook/Sora Height Schools and JAMB.

In the Facebook post, Sora Heights stated that Naswem Joy Doose scored 369 marks out of a possible 400 in the 2025 UTME.

The school says:

"2025 JAMB UTME Scores are out and we are proud to announce that we have one of the highest scores nationwide. In a year where over 75% of JAMB candidates nationwide received a score below 200, and only 0.63% of all candidates nationwide scoring above 300. At SORA HEIGHTS we are pleased to announce that we had multiple candidates from SORA HEIGHTS score above 300."

Naswem Joy Doose is celebrated by her school for scoring 369 in the 2025 UTME. Photo credit: Facebook/Sora Heights Schools.

Reactions as student scores high in JAMB

Reuben Bello said:

"This is what we should be celebrating in Benue state. All those bloggers and cheap social media influencers will not project this achievement but they will prefer posting failed politicians and their empty promises."

Doofan Gbatar Ugi said:

"Sora Heights to the world. Congratulations dear child Doose! We are super proud of you!"

Torkwase Iorlamen said:

"We celebrate and lay this trophy at the feet of JESUS. Praise Goooooooooooood."

Kwaghageria Alex Iorfa said:

"The sky is your starting point. Concentrate more to excel in your WAEC and NECO."

Seember Iyoryisa said:

"Congratulations to Doose and the SORA family, this is simply outstanding."

Godwin Usha said:

"Wao! Doose,the sky is your beginning point,not limit. A big and hearty congratulations! We are glad and proud of you while God takes the glory and honour via your life and excellent performance,dear daughter."

Magdalene Tyona said:

"Congratulations, congratulations and congratulations my super star girl, wishing you all the best in your life's endeavors."

Bernard Utoo said:

"We celebrate the awesome work of the Almighty God. Hallelujah."

Iorsoo Nor Damian said:

"This is the highest I have seen so far more blessings Doose. Congratulations to you and sora heights."

Enola Iwera said:

"Wow that's awesome congratulations dear more wins."

Itz Victory said:

"Congratulations my sister may the good Lord give you abundant knowledge in Jesus name amen."

