The Deeper Life High School is celebrating its brilliant students who took part in the 2024 JAMB.

The DLHS said 210 students across its campuses in Nigeria scored 300 marks and above in the UTME.

210 students of Deeper Life High School scored 300 and above in JAMB 2024. Photo credit: Facebook/DLHS and Tech Cabal.

The school made a post on Facebook celebrating the 210 students who did exceptionally well.

Deeper Life High School 2024 JAMB results

The Deeper Life High School has become popular for recording high performance in JAMB and other public examinations such as WAEC and NECO.

DLHS listed the names of the students who scored 300 marks and more and also named the highest-scoring candidate.

The best UTME candidate in Deeper Life High School is Ezenwoko Zara Valerie who scored 365.

Ezenwoko's name was also featured in the list of top JAMB scorers, as she was placed at number six.

Facebook users react to JAMB result

Lois Bamgbose said:

"Wow! Congratulations Zara, congratulations DLHS, to God be all the glory."

Emmanuel Partha Musa said:

"Congrats Zara, you made your school proud as well as the teachers and your parent and may God almighty help you pursue to excel in your future career in life."

Emmanuel Tobechi said:

"Congratulations to you dear and all the students, management and teachers, greater heights. I pray for you all, to God be the glory on great thing he has done."

Uju Atueyi said:

"Congratulations to the students and teachers of DLHS.We are so proud of you all."

Student of ABU Zaria writes JAMB

In a similar story, a lady who is a student at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, went back to register for JAMB UTME, and her score trended online.

The lady shared her result on Facebook, noting that she scored an aggregate of 293 after trying for the third time.

The result showed that the JAMB UTME candidate scored 65 in English, 79 in physics, 63 in biology and 86 in chemistry.

