A woman who deals in thrift wears, locally known as okrika, was overjoyed after finding wedding gowns in her bale of clothes

The businesswoman happily advertised the okrika wedding gowns, mentioning the price and her location

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the price of the okrika wedding gowns as the video trended

A woman who sells secondhand clothes, popularly known as thrift wear or okrika, displayed the wedding gowns she found in her bale of clothes.

The woman advertised the okrika wedding gowns and mentioned how much she would sell them.

In a video by @havilah_emporium on TikTok, the woman wore one of the wedding gowns and showed other ones she found in her bale

Price of okrika wedding gowns

The thrift vendor said she’d be selling the gowns for N8,000 each, adding that 5 pieces would go for N40,000.

She encouraged her customers to buy from her, stating that they needed to dryclean the wedding gowns.

The woman also said she was based in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The video was captioned:

“Wedding dress is going for #8000 each and 5pcs for just #40,000 send a dm #katanguainibadan

Watch the video below:

Reactions as vendor advertises okrika wedding gown

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the okrika wedding gowns as the video went viral.

Some applauded her while others prayed against financial instability.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Glorious child said:

"Haaa wedding gown okirika God I will never be poor in my life."

@Fatima said:

"God! May I not be poor to the extent of buying okrika wedding gown for my special day."

@Just_fashion_ng said:

"Nah when hallelujah challenge kon finish I kon Dey see your post shabi I for use am dress like my miracle."

@vanilla said:

"How u go Dey sell wedding gown without husband. Who I wan wear am follow. Abeg arrange man beside d gowns."

@Aqua toria said:

"Some of y’all criticising the wedding gown are the same people renting wedding gown saying it’s just one day!what the difference ?"

@Stephanie said:

"Truth be told some people will still buy and when you see am for their body you no go know am again."

@EBUKA said:

"Make una buy am. If you no see husband. Dey wear am go market or church."

@Jenny said:

"Na only to buy use am do dress like your miracle for hallelujah challenge but unfortunately hallelujah challenge don end,so how we wan take do am?"

In related stories, an okrika seller rejoiced after seeing foreign currency in her bale of clothes while another saw British pounds in her bale.

Okrika seller finds strange clothes in bale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian okrika seller shared a video showing the strange cloth she found inside her bale.

According to her, she has been seeing the same object in different bales and wondered what kind of cloth it was.

Many people took to the comment section to give their opinion about what the cloth may signify, while some wanted to buy it.

