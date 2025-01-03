A Nigerian man displayed the bread and cup of Coca-Cola he was given as Holy Communion in church

The man shared photos of the big bread loaf and cup of drink that he was served in his village church

Many who came across the post shared their opinion on the size of bread and the big cup of drink

A Nigerian man went viral on social media after he displayed the Holy Communion he received in church.

The Holy Communion served in his church included a big loaf of bread and a cup of drink.

He was served bread and a cup of Coca-Cola. Photo: @jones_ayuwo

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on X by @jones_ayuwo, the man shared photos of the communion.

Man shares how Holy Communion was served in his village church

In an earlier post in 2021, the man shared a post on his X page, showing the bread and cup of Coca-Cola served in his village church as Holy Communion.

He said:

“Holy Communion hits different in village church.”

Quoting the previous tweet, he shared new photos as he announced that he had returned to that same church after four years.

He said the church maintained its tradition of serving big bread and a cup of Coca-Cola.

He revealed that the type of Coca-Cola shared in the cup was “Coke Zero”, known for its low sugar content.

Sharing photos from the communion, he said:

“Came back 4 years later. Same same.”

In the comment section, he added:

“Update: my wife couldn’t finish her communion.”

See the post below:

Reactions as village church serves bread and Coca-Cola as communion

Many who came across the post shared their opinion on the size of bread and the big cup of drink.

Some also gave hilarious advice on what he should do when going to the church for Holy Communion again.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Veezyveezy200 said:

"Is that supposed to be blood of Jesus? una dey drink full cup of the blood."

@Treazyblaq said:

"Drop location."

@REV_SIS_VEE said:

"Maybe it’s a natural thing for Ataba people, they love to feed others. I’m speaking from an ataba girl’s perspective."

@KlasickTheHost said:

"This one na breakfast. Why dem no add egg or beans with am make Belle tear."

@SupremoFela said:

"Next Year, Put one Mallam with kiosk outside wey go dey fry Eggs and Sardines to go with the bread, na risky burger be that. Press am well."

Source: Legit.ng