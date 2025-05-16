A Nigerian man who wants to study political science at the university has shared what he scored in the 2025 UTME

He posted his result in a Facebook group and asked other participants if he could use it to gain admission

He noted that the school he chose has a cut-off mark of 180, but he ended up scoring 179 in the JAMB examination

Multiple reactions trailed the result of a Nigerian man who said he took part in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The UTME candidate checked his result and immediately shared it in a Facebook group where he is a member.

The man is wondering if he could use the 179 he scored in UTME to gain admission. Photo credit: Facebook/Okosi Smart.

Source: Facebook

In the group, Okosi Smart had asked other group participants if it was possible for him to use the result to gain admission into his preferred university.

According to Okosi, he scored 179 marks in the 2025 JAMB, and he wants to study political science.

However, Okosi said the cut-off mark at the university he chose is 180, meaning he fell short by one mark.

His words:

"Can someone still use this score to enter school? Political science, the cut-off mark is 180, while I got 179."

A screenshot of the result he posted shows that he scored 43 in Use of English, 42 in economics, 47 in government and 47 in CRK.

Okosi Smart scored 179 in the 2025 UTME. Photo credit: Facebook/Okosi Smart.

Source: Facebook

Many people who saw his post were in the comment section to respond to his question.

JAMB admits errors in UTME results

Meanwhile, JAMB had acknowledged that a glitch had occurred during the 2025 UTME.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB had apologised to Nigerians over the reported glitch.

He said:

“I take full responsibility for this unfortunate incident. It is not sabotage, but an error on the part of a service provider. I sincerely apologise to all affected candidates and stakeholders. Today marks a moment we shall not soon forget – a day that should have been filled with celebration for what was, until recently, regarded as our most successful UTME exercise. Regrettably, this joy has been overshadowed by an easily avoidable error by one or two persons."

Reactions as man scores 179 in JAMB

Queen Esther said:

"Cut off for 2025/2026 is not yet out, I heard people failed jamb so they will reduce it before then, yes you can use it for political science."

Idunnu Labiyi said:

"Apply to FUTA."

Omo Ogo said:

"Hmmm! I don't think so ooooo. You suppose to have at least 5 marks extra."

Donsimon Oladele said:

"It depends on luck."

Itz Destiny Nice said:

"If you are writing post UTME and u do well in the post UTME, you will get admission."

Student shares score she got in JAMB mock exam

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student who took part in the 2025 mock UTME examination has printed her scores and shared them online.

The student participated in the 2025 mock UTME, which took place on April 10, 2025, and the result was released on April 13.

According to the student identified as Angel Ki Mora, she scored 260 marks in aggregates, a development that attracted people's praise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng