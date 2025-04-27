A Nigerian teacher went the extra mile to help his students pass the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The teacher who prepares students for the JAMB examination registered for it and joined them to write to motivate them

Success Osaigbovo, who first wrote JAMB 12 years ago, is a school teacher as well as the owner of a JAMB preparation centre

A Nigerian teacher who joined his students to write the 2025 JAMB has shared his experience.

The teacher, Success Osaigbovo, teaches at Royal Comprehensive College, a school in Akwa-Ibom state and also owns a JAMB preparation centre.

The teacher said he wrote the JAMB examination to motivate his students to do well. Photo credit: Success Osaigbovo.

In a Facebook post, Osaigbovo said he wrote the examination as a way of encouraging his students to do well.

He said any one of his students who beats his scores in government and chemistry will be rewarded financially.

He wrote:

"I successfully sat for the 2025 JAMB UTME today. I wrote Use of English, Government, Biology and Chemistry. I did this, in order to update myself on how the exam is, because it's been a long time I wrote JAMB. It is good to have a firsthand experience of what I'm preparing students for. This will also challenge the students as anyone who scores more than me in Govt gets 30k and 50k goes to anyone who scores more than me in Chemistry."

Why a Nigerian teacher wrote JAMB in 2025

In a separate interview with Legit.ng, Osaigbovo said he believes many things have changed in JAMB since he last wrote.

He said sitting for the examination would enable him to understand how things work now so that he will be in a better position to prepare his students for the important test.

He told Legit.ng:

"The last time I wrote JAMB was 12 years ago. Many things about JAMB have changed especially the pattern of questions. I felt it is good I register myself and take the exam to enable me understand the new trend and prepare my future students in that line. And secondly it will challenge my students to try to beat my score. That will enable many of them to sit up and do very well in their examination."

The founder of GiftedMinds Lectures and Technologies said he took the examination in Akwa-Ibom state.

Success Osaigbovo said he wanted to encourage his students to do well by competing with them. Photo credit: Success Osaigbovo.

He noted that the subject he found most difficult during the exam was government, since he is science inclined.

He told Legit.ng:

"I wrote Use of English, Government, Biology and Chemistry. I've not written Government exam before neither have I been in any government class. But I put Government so that the Arts students wouldn't feel neglected. But government really gave me tough time lol. English was interesting. But they are some topics I couldn't remember. Biology was fair and Chemistry was interesting too."

On the lessons he learned from the 2025 JAMB, the teacher said he is now in a position to do things differently as a teacher.

"I've learnt that there are some things I should have done better or seriously improved on that I didn't. All the same, we look forward to next year."

