A Nigerian boy, Okon Archibong, has gone online to lament as JAMB reschedules his 2025 UTME despite his 260 score

The student expressed frustration after receiving a new date to resit the UTME due to a system glitch that affected others

Okon posted his original result and new slip in a Facebook group, saying he was satisfied with his score and felt sad about rewriting

A Nigerian boy, Okon Archibong, complained as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) sent him a new date for his 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Following a glitch in the UTME that affected thousands of students, JAMB gave affected candidates a chance to resit the exams.

Identified on Facebook as Danielle River, the boy stated that he was satisfied with his previous score and wasn’t interested in writing another one.

Boy posts his first score for 2025 UTME

He cried out in a Facebook group after being told to reprint his examination slip. Okon stated that he had been asked to rewrite his examinations on Saturday, but he was satisfied with his previous score.

When asked what his previous score was in the comments, Okon stated that he scored 260.

He expressed sadness over the rescheduling of his exams to another date.

Sharing the examination slip with the new date, he said:

“Guys ooo. I'm rewriting Jamb on Saturday. This is really sad cos I was satisfied with my score.”

Reactions trail boy's UTME score

Kel Vin said:

"So this is serious. Abeg I no follow anybody para ooo make nothing happen to my score fah."

Praise Godswill said:

"My heart just dey beat since morning. Omo may God help us in this country. What a country after the sleepless nights we have been through. But it's well."

Angel Michael said:

"It's because you wrote a complaint to them about ur result. Delta states won't re write the the exam. It's only the south South, Nd south east."

Emma De Comedian said:

"Me wey get 196 wan rewrite because no be my score be that and dey no gree. Omo na your village people dey taste you there."

Olami Lekan said:

"Danielle River I pray make God be with you. The same God that is with you when you got 280 will not leave you. Pray and study o. God go be with you."

Mmesoma Simon said:

"Even me oo oo,pls jamb am satisfied with my score because this reseating of exam will be hard that we thought."

JAMB had earlier released a statistical breakdown which showed that over 75 per cent of the candidates scored less than 200 in the 2025 UTME exams.

Man laments as UTME resit affects his sister

In a related story on Legit.ng, a Nigerian lawyer, Zion Odinaka, lamented JAMB’s decision to reschedule his sister’s exam after a technical glitch affected thousands of UTME candidates.

His sister’s new exam date clashed with her university physics practical, forcing her to travel home and causing her significant stress.

She planned to rewrite UTME again in 2025 after missing out on her preferred course despite scoring 289 in 2024.

