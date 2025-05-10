A Nigerian man who appears to be a teacher said the UTME results his students came out with are not what was expected

According to the man who posted some of the results on social media, one of the students scored only 132 marks

He said the student in reference scored 295 in the UTME in 2024, only for her score and performance to plummet a year later

A man has questioned the 2024 UTME result obtained by a student who did well in the examination last year.

The man who appears to be a teacher expressed worries that the result is not a true reflection of the abilities of his students.

Oluwaseun argued that the student in question is very intelligent. Photo credit: X/Oluwaseun and JAMB.

Source: UGC

The man, identified on X as Oluwaseun, mentioned a particular student named Egbaze Victoria Omoyemen, whom he suggested ought to have had a better result.

Oluwaseun said Victoria scored 295 in the 2024 examination, only for her to score 132 in the 2025.

According to Victoria's 2024 results, she scored 70 in Use of English, 79 in physics, 72 in biology, and 74 in chemistry.

However, in 2025, she scored 36 in Use of English, 32 in physics, 34 in biology and 30 in chemistry.

Oluwaseun said the result he saw was confusing and disheartening.

His words:

"Dear @JAMBHQ Something is seriously wrong with the recently released UTME results. These scores do not reflect the abilities, efforts, or track record of our students. Egbaze Victoria scored 295 in last year’s UTME, and now she’s being told she scored 132? And many others. These are not just numbers these are brilliant students who have consistently performed well. The effort, preparation, and excellence they’ve shown can’t be dismissed this easily. This is confusing, disheartening, and quite frankly unacceptable."

He noted that the girl could not gain admission to study medicine last year because she did not meet the cut-off mark.

The girl scored 295 last year only to score 132 in 2025. Photo credit: X/Oluwaseun.

Source: Twitter

See the post below:

Reactions as man shares girl's UTME results

@OAPchuks said:

"I am glad someone is talking about this. I have never felt that these results are authentic and transparent. How can one verify and authenticate their results?"

@thealexisJnr said:

"She has been watching TikTok. Because this is CBT. What ever you put inside the computer that's what you get. Jamb can't tamper with her results."

@DrOluwasegunD said:

"This is a very big issue. Unfortunately, I have a similar case, the mother called me to find a way to break it to the said candidate. She can never score 140, it's not even possible. She had 280 last year. They need to create a medium to lodge complaints and resolve this."

@KemkemCrypt said:

"My sis scored 193, joy wan wound am here. I was even angry only for her to tell me if I knew the value of her score ehn, in her voice “people fail o”. God abeg."

Man checks his children's UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared a video of the moment he attempted to check his children's performance in the 2025 UTME.

The man's two daughters were jittery when he said he wanted to personally check their scores in the UTME.

After sending the required code to the JAMB exam checking number, the man shared the response he got.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng