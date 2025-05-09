A Nigerian lady released a photo showing herself and others standing with Robert Prevost in Nigeria 20 years ago

Robert Prevost is now Pope Leo XIV as he was elected to lead the Catholic church after voting during the conclave

The lady, Beatrice Nimake Gondyi Earland, said the old photo was taken 20 years ago when Prevost visited Nigeria

A photo of Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, is trending online after a lady posted it on Facebook.

The new Pontiff is not alone in the photo as there are many people flanking him, according to the lady who posted it.

The lady said the photo was taken 20 years ago. Photo credit: Facebook/Beatrice Nimake Gondyi Earland and College of Cardinals.

Source: UGC

According to Beatrice Nimake Gondyi Earland, the photo was taken in Jos, Plateau state when Prevost visited the country.

Robert Prevost is no longer an ordinary priest but now the head of the Catholic church as was elected after the 2025 conclave.

The American cleric was spotted dressed in a Nigerian traditional attire with a cap to match.

Beatrice said the photo was taken at St Monica's Parish, Jos, and she can't believe she was standing so close to the now Pope.

She wrote:

"I can't believe I am standing at the right hand side of Pope Leo XIV, 20 years ago at St Monica's Parish, Jos Nigeria. Congratulations Your Holiness. God bless you Papa."

The lady said Pope Leo visited Nigeria 20 years ago before he became Pope. Photo credit: Facebook/Beatrice Nimake Gondyi Earland.

Source: Facebook

Facebook reactions as lady shares photo of Pope Leo XIV

Sabo Tani said:

"Woa God bless our holiness."

Nancy Poma Tunkuda said:

"Yes I see you, Blessing Kabiru , Dirma Tunkuda gaskiya what an honor. God bless our new pope."

Paul Ifediora said:

"This is beautiful, this brings so much memories."

Cik Dajur said:

"It's the Lord's doing! We wish him success."

Adams Absalom Kushi said:

"This is interesting. You probably had no idea you were standing next to the future POPE. Good to know he once lived in Nigeria."

Blessing Kabiru

Look at me in blue, Kai.... God is faithful

Frederick Yillat said:

"Guess I'm the one standing next to him on his left behind Simon Peter."

Mercy Ngwaja said:

"Wow this is great, our God is faithful indeed, congratulations sis mi you need to go and visit him one day or send him this picture, nice one."

Chidinma S Uzoma said:

"Beatrice Nimake Gondyi Earland hope you are not angry, because I just shared your post."

Sheila Akpata Yilzak said:

"Wow!! I feel really excited seeing this.Thank you Beatrice for sharing this picture."

Betty Erdoo said:

"Congratulations! May his grace be sufficient for you to shepherd his flock."

Onyi J Betty said:

"Wow!!! You are blessed dear."

How a new Pope is elected

Legit.ng also reported that after Pope Francis passed on, a new Pope had to be selected within a few days.

The 88-year-old pontiff died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, a day after he met with US Vice President JD Vance.

Ahead of the confirmation of Pope Leo XIV, the process of choosing a new leader for the church has been outlined.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng