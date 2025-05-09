Billionaire Femi Otedola has sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected Pope Robert Francis Prevost Leo XIV

The Nigerian billionaire also shared an old picture from 2016 when the now-appointed pope visited Nigeria

Femi Otedola's message to the new pope triggered questions about his faith as his daughter responded to a curious fan

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has joined prominent figures across the world to congratulate Pope Leo XIV.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Robert Francis Prevost, now Leo XIV, was appointed as the new pope following the demise of late Pope Francis.

The new pope holds both American and Peruvian citizenship, and also serves as a member of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

On Friday, May 9, Otedola prayed for a long life for the new pope in his message.

Otedola, who is also the Chancellor of Augustine University, shared an old picture of the new pope in Abuja, Nigeria.

"As Chancellor of Augustine University Ilara, I, Femi Otedola CON, proudly congratulate our new Pope, Leo XIV — a faithful Augustinian, the very heritage our university is built on. His Holiness visited our Augustinian community in Abuja in 2016. @VaticanNews May God guide him as he leads 1.5 billion Catholics worldwide. Long live the Pope! 📿… F. Ote," he wrote.

The old picture from Pope Leo XIV's visit to Abuja, Nigeria and Otedola's message to the Catholic leader is below:

Reactions trail Otedola's message to Pope Leo

Some netizens could not help but ask if Otedola was a Catholic.

A curious netizen identified as Stansuper6 wrote:

"Is Femi Ote $ a Catholic?"

In a response, Otedola's daughter, DJ Cuppy, confirmed that her father is a Catholic.

She wrote:

"@stansuper6 Yes he is, always has been."

Below is a screenshot of Cuppy's response to a curious fan who asked about Otedola's faith:

See other reactions to Otedola's message to the new pope below:

adesanyaadeshola said:

"These fortunate priests will cherish this picture forever."

agwabros wrote:

"Amen! May the holy spirit continue to guide and direct God's church on earth."

ohirireg said:

"Long live the Pope Leo. Our first Yankee pope. Amazing and added to it he is a big critic of the orange dotard at the White House."

_a_d_r_i_a_n_001 reacted:

"Had no idea you were Catholic until this very moment."

palm_son_ said:

"Success loves company ! May your starters remember you when you at the 🔝 Sail Amen."

joan_thomasia commented:

"God always appoints people at the point of their service. Congratulations 🎉🎉 to the new Pope and the Order he represents."

