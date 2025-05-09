A man’s old tweet has resurfaced online after the emergence of a new Pope, who coincidentally happens to have the exact name he predicted

People swooned at his old tweet, which is six months old, wondering how he knew what was to come

The man, a self-acclaimed professional controversialist, has reacted to his old tweet after it became a reality

An X user, identified as @Catholicizm1, has become a viral sensation on the social media platform after his old tweet about the name of the next Pope of the Catholic Church came true.

On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, the man, who identifies as a professional controversialist, tweeted that the next focus was the papacy after the "presidency is locked up."

Man's old tweet about next Pope trends

In the viral tweet, the man looked forward to the election of Pope Leo XIV. His tweet read:

"Presidency is locked up. Next up the Papacy. We await the election of Pope Leo XIV."

Six months later, American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, takes the name Pope Leo XIV, after emerging as the new pontiff.

At the time of this report, his old tweet had garnered 3.9k likes, 3.2k retweets, over 400 comments and 1.6 million views.

There were also 1.2k bookmarks of his tweet.

Man reacts to his viral tweet

Revisiting his six-month-old tweet, the elated man took a jab at those who doubted his earlier prediction.

To one, he replied:

"You’re just mad I have a gift."

Commenting further, the man expressed excitement that his tweet had become a reality. He tweeted:

"I delivered."

Read his tweet below:

People wondered how he knew next Pope

@mayanaibes said:

"Wawu.

"Your future peep was perfect.

"Well, you didn't really state who exactly will be Leo XIV.

"But waooo."

@thepeculiarr_ said:

"Life is scripted. I'll always say it because all the decisions I have made in my life is not supposed to lead to this rubbish I'm currently living."

@nonso_donas_ said:

"There are so many questions I would like to ask, but let us leave it as an intelligent guess."

@sdindan said:

"Don't waste your talent.

"Bring 2 odds for bet."

@Odogwu_Nomso said:

"What are the odds that someone will casually drop a tweet talking about the rapture date casually and when it happens that tweet will blow up massively lol."

@ChristendomNow said:

"What kind of circles do you run in to know this that far in advance?"

@FrMatthewLC said:

"How on earth is this a 6 month old tweet???"

@Wizebaba said:

"Some people don already Sabi wetin go happen in the next 10yrs and it's not spiritual."

What new Pope said about Trump's policies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pope Leo XIV's comment about President Trump's policies had resurfaced after his election as the new pontiff of the Catholic Church.

Posts from Prevost’s X account, dating back months and years, conveyed his opposition to the Republican leader's decisions.

He notably criticised Trump’s immigration policy and questioned the morality of using a Salvadoran prison for suspected gang members deported from the U.S: "Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscience not disturbed?"

