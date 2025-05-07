A hard-working young man has been praised on social media after he successfully completed his apprenticeship

The man was said to have served his oga for seven years, after which he was 'settled' to establish his own shop

A photo of his shop trending online shows that he deals in cosmetics and that his shop is located in Enugu state

A young man has inspired a lot of people after his story was shared on social media.

According to a post seen on Facebook, the man established his own business after serving his boss for seven years.

The young man served his Oga for 7 years before he was settled. Photo credit: Facebook/Kelvin Onovo.

Source: Facebook

In the post shared by Kelvin Onovo, the boy is identified as Frank Chukwudi.

According to the post, the 21 year old man opened a shop in Enugu after he was 'settled' by the man he served.

The post reads:

"This is one big advantage of the Nwa Boi system. Meet Frank Chukwudi. 21 years old. He didn’t plan to go into business — he wanted to go to school. But after losing his dad early, he had to step up for his younger siblings. When he saw me today, he couldn’t hide his excitement. He took me straight to his shop and asked me to bless him. Me wey no sabi pray like that — I still had to, because I’m genuinely proud of this boy. I used to buy from his oga and always noticed how loyal and dedicated he was. He’s a good boy. 7 years later, he’s now standing on his own. Frank is now an oga himself."

Kelvin praised Frank's boss for 'settling' the young man by renting a shop for him and stocking it with goods.

Kelvin praised the young man for being hardworking. Photo credit: Facebook/Kelving Onovo.

Source: Facebook

He noted:

"Frank is solid — and I want to support him the same way his oga supported him. I didn’t plan to buy anything, but I still bought one thing just so my money would enter his shop. I know his oga will see this and smile with pride. If you’re in Enugu and need solid cosmetic products, please buy from him. He’s also open to teaching anyone who wants to learn skincare or start a cosmetic business. Frank Chukwudi. Offor, God bless you. At least you’re one of the few great Igbo men who kept their word and settled him properly. You got him a shop, stocked it up, and even made sure he start. That’s how to do it. You didn’t just train him — you empowered him."

Facebook reactions as young man opens his own shop

Oga Yenne said:

"This is how the igbos transfer wealth to new families and sustain for generations to come for them."

Pearls lifestyle said:

"Well done Chukwudi for being a good and loyal boy... May God bless you with more sense to push your business forward. May God bless your master for keeping to his word and giving you your freedom/settlement."

