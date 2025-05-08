A lady said she decided to wear her cousin's jersey to the market, but when she got there, she saw many people wearing the same clothes as her

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady showed the red jersey she wore to the village, only to see many people wearing the same colour

A lot of TikTok users who saw the video wondered if people from her village are basketball players

Reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who went to her village market.

In the video, the lady said she decided to wear her cousin's red jersey to the market.

The lady said many people wore the same clothes as her. Photo credit: TikTok/@feyibaby_.

Source: TikTok

According to @feyibaby, she got to the village market and discovered that many people wore the same red basketball jersey as her.

She said she became ashamed because it seemed like the red jersey was a uniform in the village.

She captioned the video:

"I wore my cousin brother's shirt to my village market. Shame lodge me for 5 star hotel. I no know say na my village people uniform."

The lady discovers that many people owns similar red basketball jersey in her village. Photo credit: TikTok/@feyibaby_.

Source: TikTok

Watched the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her experience in village market

@REAL-LIFE said:

"All the basketball players Dey your village market."

@CallmeLolu said:

"Make una just open basketball court for una village asap. Players don complete na only KD remain.

@ifeanyi said:

"Funniest part be say na boutique he fit buy his own and e go cost pass all this fake ones Aboki wear."

@I'm_just_ Ritty said:

"Lol village people uniform."

@Charles C.A said:

"Una suppose they one team or club."

@Bella said:

"Nothing pain me pass seeing someone wearing the same outfit as mine,omo."

@lindy_cute25 said:

"No be only your house heat dey. Na as you want something comfortable nd free na so dem too want something comfortable for the sun."

@EmmaGodwin said:

"My chaiman in Germany bought the yellow one worth 200k, as he come back wear am one go him site, nah so Jim come back with shame."

@Viva said:

"Not me about to step out with same jersey to the market. Firllll thank you for the heads up."

@shedrackonyeamachi said:

"Ada ..TikTok brought you to my fyp. Na my home town too."

@queen love200 said:

"Secondary school uniform."

@24 June said:

"And exactly what am putting on black color."

@The_Pretender said:

"Na the caption make me Dey laugh aswwear."

@My Name Is IMO said:

"E show say all of una dey related by blood. The cloth sef nah red."

@Special_27 said:

"Me I go just enter one shop buy Okrika top wear."

