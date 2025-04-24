Nigerian Lady Takes Her Okada Man on a Date, Buys Him Clothes And Sends Him N15k
- A Nigerian lady decided it was time to give her bike man a good treat so she took him on a date and dotted on him
- In a video, the lady showed when she took the man to a clothing store and bought him new clothes and a fez cap
- After buying the clothes, they proceeded to a restaurant where the lady said she sent N15,000 to the Okada man
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 10 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.