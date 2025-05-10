A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after seeing her younger sister's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result

According to the lady, she immediately requested for her sister's account details after finding out that she aced the examination

Social media users who came across the post on the X app stormed the comments section to congratulate the brilliant sister

A heartwarming moment was shared on social media when a Nigerian lady expressed her joy and pride over her younger sister's outstanding performance in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The post captured the attention of many users who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the brilliant sibling.

Lady overjoyed over sister's 259 UTME score

According to the lady identified as @Divayetty1 on X, she was overjoyed upon seeing her sister's impressive result and immediately offered to reward her with money.

A screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between the two sisters revealed the younger sister's results, which included scores of 56 in English, 72 in Government, 61 in Literature, and 70 in Christian Religious Studies, culminating in an aggregate score of 259.

The older sister's response was filled with pride and happiness, as she congratulated her sibling and promised to send her money.

"Wowww I'm so proud of you. Send your account let me send you money. Good girl," she said.

The lady took to X to share the proud moment, stating that she had quickly sent her sister money and expressed her admiration for her achievement.

She further promised to shower her sister with more rewards for her hard work.

In her words:

"This was me today, my youngest sister scored 259 in Jamb, fast fast I sent her money and told her how much I’m proud of her. I’ll still buy more things for her."

Reactions as lady praises sister's UTME result

The post sparked congratulatory messages from Nigerians who praised the younger sister's academic prowess and the supportive relationship between the two siblings.

Many were touched by the display of sibling love and encouragement, which reminded everyone of the importance of family support in achieving academic success.

Khinat asked:

"Yetunde why do you like purple so much ??"

Feyiptan said:

"This set of subjects is screaming law as 1st choice, right?"

Issey Oma said:

"She did well!!, Congratulations to her."

Nykee reacted:

"Comman be my sister too."

Alacrity Victor wrote:

"Girls dey enjoy. During my time no body send me shishi."

Ajao Azeez said:

"Raise your shoulders big sister."

Frank Castle reacted:

"I’m proud of her."

Idehai Monday said:

"They should help to ask jamb what they mean by under age and when they enrolled for the jamb they are aware of their age and why should they cease their results they should better release."

Akira_Musk wrote:

"My English wasn't complete. They should dash us 25 marks since that's equivalent to the ones missing."

Praise said:

"I no understand cause I write exam my biometric go I dey check result them dey tell m externous finger anomaly."

Kenechukwu Samson Bright said:

"Make una review our results cus we no understand again, we are no longer finding it funny."

