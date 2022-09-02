A woman immediately disowned her younger sister upon catching the lady having sexual intercourse with her husband

According to the narrator, the lady forgave her husband for the wrongdoing and stayed put with him

It is reported that the husband pays the school fees of his wife's younger sister involved in the act as well as buys her luxury things

A lady has stated that she found out that women will easily forgive their husbands for cheating.

The lady with the handle @Ada_nnempi shared this discovery as she narrated on Twitter what a lady did after catching her younger sister and husband having sexual intercourse.

Lady disowned her younger sister. Photo Credit: Maksym Panchuk, Twitter/@Ada_nnempi

Source: Getty Images

She said the married woman who was cheated on vowed never to have anything to do with her younger sister in this life.

However, she forgave her husband who also committed the act and still lives with him.

@Ada_nnempi said the wife involved actually shared the incident with her. The tweep stated that she felt bad for the lady and her younger sister.

"I felt so bad for her and her sister, a lot of men are evil in this country. Like a whole lot of them. I told her to go home call her sister on phone and make peace with her. Tomorrow that her husband might even leave her for another woman but her sister will be there for her."

Responding to a comment, the narrator revealed that the husband actually pays the school fees of his wife's younger sister but after the incident, she instructed her man to stop paying it.

See the lady's tweets below:

Social media reactions

@MsVotie said:

"This isn’t new. My mum recently gisted me of women in our neighborhood back then who knew their husbands were sleeping with their sisters but instead faced the sisters and left the men. One of the men even told his wife she will leave his house if she sends her sister away."

@TeddyReign said:

"My dear your sister is supposed to be your blood ,she supposed got your back no matter what ,my god this is someone you grew up with ,abeg if am her I can't forgive her ooo."

@AdannaPapa said:

"Nne the power of seex is in the hands of the woman.. Seex will not happen if she says no.. Moreover this is her family for goodness sake...if ur blood sister can betray u, then no qualms in ur 5yrs husband cannot betray u.. Omoh me go forgive my husband and cut off my sister."

@ColdchaineX said:

"The wife pays school fees for the her younger sis and husband buys luxury things for the same sister-in-law. The sister-in-law chose to open her legs for the least important reasons;luxury things. She is an adult and she made her choices. She was never in a vulnerable position."

Source: Legit.ng