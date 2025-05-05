A young Nigerian lady has shared her interesting Facebook chat with a man whom she met on the social media platform

A romantic story of love that blossomed from a social media platform, Facebook, has captured the hearts of many online users.

A young Nigerian lady shared the story of how she met her partner on Facebook, and their relationship evolved from a casual online connection to a lifelong relationship.

Lady's chat with man she met on Facebook trends on TikTok.

Lady posts chat with Facebook lover

The lady, known on TikTok as @veegelant, recounted how she and her partner first interacted on Facebook.

She had responded to one of his messages in her direct inbox, and they began exchanging thoughts and getting to know each other better.

The gentleman expressed his admiration for her, congratulating her on completing law school and revealing that he had been developing feelings for her for some time.

He proposed taking their connection beyond the social media platform, suggesting a voice call to deepen their conversation.

Lady posts chat with man she met on Facebook who later became her husband.

In his words:

"Baby girl. How are you? Fine girl. Better pikin. Congratulations on the completion of your law school. I'm very much proud of you. Is left for me to shoot my shot as your long time crush. I have been crushing on you for a while. Let's get to know ourselves more please. I'm being serious. We can talk more on the phone voice call. I pretty like you and I would want us to take our relationship beyond Facebook."

The lady's response was encouraging, and they decided to take their relationship to the next level.

"Where else are we taking it to? Let's move. Seriously," she said.

As their bond grew, their connection transformed from a friendly acquaintance to a romance that eventually led to marriage.

Sharing their Facebook chat via the TikTok app, the lady said:

"POV: I replied that one guy in my Facebook DM. Found him in the comfort of my room while I was scrolling through news feed."

Reactions trail lady's chat with Facebook friend

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Becca said:

"The habit of viewing there profile before replying should leave me alone amen."

@Best stitches said:

"And she didn’t say no ohhh when he ask for number immediately. If nai me now I go say for wat."

@Diamond Brown said:

"There’s always that one guy who no gree to let you go and can be texting you for years and still won’t give up until you notice them. Congratulations Mrs."

@Oluomachi said:

"This is an example of “Achulugo I already know how this is going to end” and I be delete my facebook o."

@Yonnie said:

"This same Facebook wey I get 1000 friend requests and 95 unread msgs ahh true true na me dey do myself."

@Ella said:

"You meet the right Emmanuel me that don’t even reply messages on Facebook. I now decided to reply one I ended up replying Emmanuel ewu Hawusa."

@Lilly said:

"He said hi on my Instagram DM I replied, we exchanged contacts, I deleted Instagram now he pays me salary for being his wife dreams are valid."

@Queen Latifa commented:

"I also met my husband on Facebook we dated and den got married. You can find love anywhere."

@BESTBITE reacted:

"Exactly how I met my husband (na lie o I just wan feel among) congratulations dear."

@julietuchechi09 added:

"E shock me I didn’t expect that from how the conversation started. God when o I’m manifesting."

Watch the video here:

