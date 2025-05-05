A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking post on TikTok lamenting over the behaviour of her parents towards her

In a video, she accused her parents, especially her biological father of being so abusive to her and not showing fatherly love

Speaking further, the lady announced her decision to disown her parents because she can no longer cope with them

A Nigerian lady's emotional post on social media revealed the strained relationship she shared with her parents.

In an emotional video, she recounted the verbal abuse she endured, particularly from her biological father, which led to her decision to sever ties with them.

Lady officially disowns her parents

The lady, known on TikTok as @adagold_5, expressed relief in announcing that she had disowned her parents.

She shared screenshots of hurtful messages she received from them, reiterating the damaging impact of their words on her well-being.

One message from her father was especially hurtful, criticising her appearance, dressing sense, and education.

He said:

"Your dressing is very poor and stupid. No sign of education. It is senseless. Even your appearance now look anaemia and very ugly. Do not use your hands to make yourself ridiculous."

While sharing her story, the lady noted that her decision to cut her parents off stemmed from the emotional pain and distress caused by their behaviour.

She described the messages as evidence of their lack of love and care, which had taken a toll on her mental health.

By sharing her experience, she hoped to raise awareness about the damaging effects of parental abuse.

In her words:

"I am gladly announcing to the world that I am officially an orphan and I have disowned the people that called themselves my parents. These are the kind of messages I receive from people who call themselves my parents. Most especially the one who calls himself father."

Reactions as lady officially disowns parents

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@UdokaReignNovo asked:

"This lady has been through a lot abeg. Where’s her location?"

@Amaka Baby said:

"Today in the bathroom, my papa death begin dey pain me more cos my mum is not it at all."

@Richbitch Richbitch said:

"And me say something here if you’re loved from home it’s 💯 percent guaranteed that you will end up with good spouse, lack of love from home make us end up with demonic relationships."

@VictoriaImiefan said:

"You need to understand that you are a choosen one, this is your tribulations in the journey of life, please whatever happens don’t let anything happen to your heart. Becus your creator would ask you."

@joylovers commented:

"You are a great child, know it that the devil will use those close to u to pull u down but please try n be focus, they will come back soon to bow down at ur feet."

@hopefrank said:

"My mama get same character with ur mama. I and my mum can't talk for 2 secs I oly Greer her dat all nothing more."

@Kay Addison commented:

"Hmmm when u listen to these stories eh I want to go to my mother and put her at my back, may God bless my mother for me cus that woman try for her 5 daughters."

@idolttm said:

"I completely understand how you feel, Don’t let your parent’s behavior gets to you, na their mentality you can’t change them, sometimes it’s lack of education."

@Amaka said:

"I just knew they where going to react like this God will continue to fight for and protect you."

@fashion designer in warri said:

"They are missing d money u us to send to them. When ur kids was still with them."

@Update added:

"Omo!!! Parents will make you wanna go Gaga!!!"

Watch the video here:

Lady who was disowned by father speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how her father disowned her because of the man she wanted to get married to.

She recounted how her marriage crashed after six years, after going against her father’s will and marrying the man.

