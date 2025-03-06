A Nigerian lady shared details of the conversation she had with her ex-boyfriend after she took the decision to unblock him

The lady said she sent the man a message on WhatsApp, and he responded with a lot of joy in his heart

The man was happy to hear from her, and the lady said she was surprised to receive a positive reaction from him

Social media reactions have trailed a WhatsApp conversation between a Nigerian lady and her ex-boyfriend.

The lady said she decided to contact her ex-boyfriend, and it turned out to be an interesting experience for her.

According to a video posted on TikTok by @vee6360, the man appeared to have forgotten who she was.

When the man saw her message, he asked who the lady was and even requested a video or a photo.

After the lady had identified herself, the man started shouting in a loud voice. He said he had missed the lady so much. He asked where she had been all this time.

He said:

"Jesus Christ! I have missed you in my life. Where have you been?"

With the way the man spoke, some people in the comment section of the video suggested he may still love the lady.

The video was captioned:

"I unblocked my ex and texted him. I was suprised at his reaction. Make my elder sisters no sha see this video."

Reactions to chat between lady and her ex-boyfriend

@Didi's fragrance said:

"Person wey no remember your name."

@Seba said:

"Oga really missed you! Take him back."

@Kamthephotographer said:

"Guyyy don’t take him back. He doesn’t even remember your name."

@3 said:

"Nobody realized this dude was unblocked the same day she blocked him."

@Hellen Makibi said:

"You are about to learn, welcome to lesson 201."

@balvin said:

"Bro risking everything just to hit again."

@each said:

"Wetin him do first, before I go support am."

@Maggs said:

"The conversation would have ended when he said "Victoria from where."

@Fatima said:

"Where have you been na why he no text you with another number! Mennnnnn."

@Lianaroz said:

"That reaction na lie oo. Except u wan go back make e kuku pieces the heart."

@Mateodonald22 said:

"Ugo? Just run dat name traumatize me."

@Savage01 said:

"E don see shege for street. He loose better thing."

@Helen said:

"I have been seeing things like this is this a sign to text him back."

@just_niecole said:

"My own no fit miss me. I too evil."

@DD said:

"He say he has missed you in his life."

@i_am_daw_son said

"I will never do such a thing."

