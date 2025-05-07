A beautiful young Nigerian lady has shared an interesting video showing the way she got herself ready on her wedding day

In the trending video, the bride gave herself a glamorous makeover, doing her makeup and hair without the help of anyone

While some social media users applauded her, many others criticised her for choosing to 'stress' herself on her wedding day

A Nigerian bride took to social media to share a video of her getting ready for her wedding day, showing her skills in doing her own makeup and hair.

The clip showed the bride carefully applying her makeup and styling her hair, all without any assistance.

Nigerian bride shows off amazing makeover skills on her wedding day.

Bride criticised for doing makeover herself

The video, which was shared by @magicfingers on TikTok, quickly gained attention online, with many viewers expressing mixed reactions.

While some praised the bride's self-sufficiency and creativity, others criticised her for choosing to do everything herself on her special day.

Many social media users questioned the bride's decision, suggesting that she should have allowed others to help her on her wedding day.

Some speculated that she might be someone who prefers to do things independently, while others inferred that she may have had difficulties maintaining relationships.

Despite the mixed reactions, the bride seemed to be confident in her abilities and dubbed herself 'magic fingers.'

Reactions as bride styles her hair, makes herself up on her wedding day.

"Get ready with me on how I dressed myself on my own wedding. Magic fingers for a reason," she said.

The clip showed her carefully applying her makeup and styling her hair, before finally slipping into her wedding gown.

Reactions as bride does her own makeover

The bride's decision to do her own makeup and hair on her wedding day sparked a debate on TikTok, with many users sharing their opinions on the matter.

While some saw it as an evidence of her independence and skill, others viewed it as an unnecessary stress on her special day.

@CHIMZY said:

"Energy goddess and Buba girl on their wedding day after chasing all their friends away with bad character."

@Igbodekwe Sandra asked:

"Very demure, did you also decorate the reception hall?"

@Chuchuisfineasf said:

"Igwe dey busy now he go give you the award later."

@Ify said:

"It’s best than having friends like Energy goddess and buba girl."

@Chikitobaby wrote:

"Make una continue to show man say una sabi do everything tomorrow we will hear 'he gives me 10k for 2 months with 3 children. Congratulations my sister."

@Madam Stacey|Wholesale ShoesPH said:

"To be honest the fun is in people around you running helter skelter trying to make you look good. The memories. The make up artist is shouting, hair stylist is shouting, everybody busy busy for you."

@Seraph.J said:

"Congratulations ma'am I'm curious though; was it a rushed wedding? Where are your family ?brides maids? I mean you did great, but the people around you could at least help you with something."

@mofeoluwagrace said:

"It's nice that she had a vision for her look and decided to carry it out herself but a friend or sister could have at least helped her put on her shoes or the wig or something."

@Chiamaka said:

"I really don't understand these comments. Someone decided to dress herself for HER own wedding and you people have a problem with it?? Tufia!!"

@asaba cake & surprise vendor said:

"The comments I'm seeing is really traumatic, so what if her husband can't afford a good make up artist and hair stylist, does it mean the wedding shouldn't hold? Abi supporting ur man is now a crime."

@Good Ness commented:

"You guys ehn, she literally saved alot of money doing this herself, she literally about to start a new home and alot of money is needed, we have watched too much celebrity weddings that we have losed."

@user2988156266211 added:

"But y attacking her nah. It might not necessarily be the money. She just wanted to do that herself. And guess what all my friends did their makeup."

Bride does her own makeup

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful lady went viral on social media over her decision to make herself up.

In the video, which has been trending on Instagram, the bride is seen touching up her natural glam look.

