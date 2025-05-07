An observant woman has shared something unusual she noticed in the video Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman made while inside GTBank

The online critic was arrested after exiting the bank, where he had visited with his mother due to unauthorised transactions in her account

However, the woman noticed the behaviour of a particular man who stood behind Verydarkman while he filled out a form with his mother

A woman has drawn people's attention to the suspicious conduct of an unidentified man who was captured in the video Verydarkman had made while inside GTBank with his mother, before his arrest.

The woman, an acid burn survivor, urged people to observe the behaviour of the man who was behind Verydarkman while he filled out a form with his mother.

Via her Facebook page, "Justice for all tv", the woman noted that the man was later seen in the CCTV video GTBank later released, adding that he was also spotted making a call outside the bank while walking side by side with Verydarkman.

The concerned woman said it didn't add up. She wrote:

"Ratels family, please go back and watch the video again—the one from when VDM was in the bank. There’s a particular man I want you to observe. He was standing right behind VDM while he was filling out a form with his mother.

"Now watch closely: that same man later appears in the GTBank “damage control” video. You’ll see him outside the bank, making a phone call and walking side by side with VDM.

"Connect the dots. Things are not adding up.

"#freevdm."

People react to woman's observation

Jay Jay said:

"And d same man was not shown outside d security door with VDM even when it appears as if he wants to exit d bank together with VDM while they were inside d bank."

Adesoye Adewale said:

"That man on native was following him even outside and e entered behind home as well."

Ifeoma Ngoka said:

"The EFCC has liaison officers, known as CSOs, stationed in banks. When you have issues with the EFCC, these CSOs are informed. If you visit a bank, the CSO may employ delay tactics, holding you until the EFCC arrives to apprehend you. To avoid public issues, they prefer to make the arrest outside the bank premises. In this case, since the specific branch wasn't mentioned, the CSO at the GTB bank allegedly contacted the EFCC."

XclusiveBetty Uranta said:

"Very correct I watched it the man on blue native n Aboki cap.. those where all the set up for him .. na God will judge them .. GTB debited me since 2022 I lodged complain to all Thier branches here in Lagos up till today those people could not refund me ..how many will I mention. This one go run their belle."

Danny Jonah D Presido said:

"Well in case you don't know. Financial institutions and telecommunication companies are by law mandated to work with security agencies. If police suspects you for a crime and they want MTN to give them your call log and details MTN no fit talk no same with banks.

"Make una rest.

"EFCC don gree say na them carry am. Make una leave person business alone."

Destiny Osobalase said:

"I saw him beside VDM, directing him to go through the other exit. I suspected him to be law enforcement agent. See him now in the background of the banking hall."

GTBank releases CCTV video of Verydarkman's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that GTBank had shared a CCTV video which showed how Verydarkman was apprehended outside their bank.

Verydarkman was arrested on Friday, May 2, shortly after posting a video of himself and his mother at a GTBank branch, where they had gone to rectify an issue of unauthorised transactions. The arrest sparked outrage against GTBank.

As the story gained traction online, GTBank released a CCTV footage of VDM leaving the banking hall and heading to the car park, moments before he was arrested.

