A Nigerian lady has shared a screenshot of the message she received from her boyfriend after visiting his mother

In the WhatsApp message, the young man expressed anger at his girlfriend for not washing the clothes of his family members

According to him, he expected her to take up the responsibility in order to impress his family and make them see her as a wife material

A Nigerian lady sparked outrage online after sharing a message from her boyfriend, which revealed his expectations of her role in his family.

In the message which the lady posted on TikTok, the boyfriend expressed anger and disappointment at his girlfriend who visited his mother.

WhatsApp chat between man and girlfriend who refused to wash clothes of his family members. Photo credit: @nolamlens/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man blasts girlfriend who visited mum's house

His girlfriend @nolamlens shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp message where he expressed his frustration with her behaviour during her visit to his mother.

According to the boyfriend, she had failed to meet his expectations by not doing enough household chores.

His message suggested that he had expected her to take on a great amount of domestic work, including washing clothes for his family members and sweeping the entire house.

He seemed to believe that by doing so, she would have demonstrated her suitability as a partner.

In his words:

"I have been trying to call you but you refused to pick my call because you know what you did. I have to beg you because before you could visit my mom and you could not act well when you got there? You couldn't helped my elder sister to wash her clothes. You swept just my mother's room, sitting room and the kitchen.

"What will it remove from your body if you sweep the whole house including my siblings' room? Can't you pretend for just two days? You get there, my mom even packed her clothes outside just to test you to see if you will collect it and wash, but you looked away and my younger sister had to wash it. You were busy doing your jobs when you can take some time off so you can help my mom and siblings when you visit."

Man rages after girlfriend refused to wash clothes of his family members. Photo credit: @nolamlens/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

While sharing the screenshot online, the girlfriend advised ladies never to settle for less, especially a man who's too attached to his mother.

She said:

"POV: You went to visit your bf mother and refused to perform housemaid duties. Ladies don't settle for less. Especially a mamas boy."

Reactions as lady posts messages from boyfriend

Many TikTok users who viewed the post criticised the boyfriend's attitude, with some labelling him a "mamas boy".

@HER asked:

"Have you block that thing? Have you blocked it?"

@lizzycutie_xx said:

"If person use cloth test me I go fail. I can’t even wash my own clothes."

@OMOfolashaye said:

"My love are you still with the guy Abi make I park my own cloth Come too."

@Chi said:

"The first time I visited my mother in law she served me food and still packed the plate herself, my husband and her told me not to move! That’s how you know people that cherish you!"

@Bambi said:

"Nawa for you oo!! He told you before you got there!! The least you could do is to rebuild the house."

@queenpraise _25 said:

"Me I even dey mop their compound still clean thier neighbors house join sef after I don wake up from 3am pound yam. You no fit keep man if u continue like this oo sis to sis."

@Oyinkansola said:

"U couldn’t wash ordinary clothes and still at least make moimoi for all of them to eat???? What kind of a woman are you!!!!"

@Mirabel Tinalastborn said:

"Pls do all the things he told you to do. That's how a woman finds husband. Don't leave him just because of ordinary clothes. Hold him tight so that he will not cross my path abeg. Hold him ooo."

@OYINDAMOLA UCHE said:

"If the mum and the sister are not badly behaved and ill mannered why is it that time you have a guest in the house, your son's girlfriend, that you decided to bring out clothes to wash, radarada."

@ulfatnaa commented:

"It’s very discourteous as a host to leave your house dirty and expect your guest to clean up after you, even if the person is your in law. Like how do some people think."

@_Angel added:

"You even swept sef. I am such a bad girlfriend cuz I really just be chilling inside room until my ex's mom would send my food to the room no wonder she no tell her son to come beg me after we end."

See the post below:

Lady washes boyfriend's dirty clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared an interesting video showing how she spent her weekend at her boyfriend's house.

In the video, the lady did not only do his laundry, but also washed his toilet and made sure that his house was clean.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng