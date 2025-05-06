A Nigerian lady shared how her family set her father’s burial date just a day before her wedding

Her father's burial was postponed for two years, and when the date was fixed, it conflicted with her wedding plans

Despite her mother mourning her father, the lady managed to go through both the burial and the wedding, understanding the cultural expectations

A Nigerian lady got people talking as she recalled how her family fixed her father’s burial date a day before her wedding.

The lady stated that her father had died two years before, and the family had been postponing his burial.

A lady shares how her father’s burial was scheduled a day before her wedding. Photo: @mrs_tee8

Source: TikTok

In a video by @mrs_tee8 on TikTok, the lady gave an insight into what happened.

She said:

“Life is so private no one knew I lost my dad and his son (my step brother) refused to bury him not after two years, and then they fixed the burial a day to my wedding and my mum ended up not coming for my wedding because she was mourning her husband.”

In another video, the lady explained the reason the burial kept being postponed.

Father's burial fixed after 2 years

According to her, her step-brother gave various excuses before finally agreeing to a date. To her surprise, her father’s burial was fixed on December 6, just a day before her wedding.

She stated that she had already planned her wedding and could not postpone it because of her dad’s burial.

A lady recalls how she celebrated her wedding a day after her father’s burial. Photo: @mrs_tee8

Source: TikTok

As a result of the arrangement, her mother was unable to come to her wedding because she was mourning her husband.

She said:

“I talked to my mum. I knew she was not going to come to my wedding because I knew she was going to mourn her husband. But she was giving me the benefit of the doubt that I should not worry that she would come. So I went to my dad’s burial on December 6th, and in my culture, you have to carry your father’s picture and walk around the village.

“I did it and I was really stressed but the next day was my wedding and my mum was like she wasn’t coming because she had to mourn her husband, and it was part of the tradition. I understood her because if she doesn’t do it, my uncles will talk, and they would have a problem with it.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's experience

@bebina2655 said:

"You mean ur dad was still in the mortuary for 2 years?? does that even happen???"

@miss_audrey_3 said:

"But I wonder how siblings would run to post rip when one of them doesn’t know."

@CHIZARAMEKPERE said:

"He knew you fixed your wedding date and then he fixed the burial a day to your wedding ?? Omo wizards no be only who dey drink blood ooo."

