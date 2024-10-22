A Nigerian lady is taking care of her brother’s baby after the child’s mum died while giving birth to her

She shared a cute video of herself and the baby on her TikTok page, as she noted that she had been getting hate comments

Many people who came across the video celebrated the lady and shared similar experiences about losing their parents at young age

A Nigerian lady has said that she is now taking care of her brother’s baby after the death of the child’s mum.

The lady also shared comments she received from people whenever she shared a picture of herself and the child.

In a video shared by @gracybae101, the lady carried the beautiful baby and danced.

She noted that she was getting hate comments from people.

The lady said:

“POV: People she won’t last since the mum died. Sorry guys but my God is working. I see all the hate comments.”

Reactions trail lady’s video

Many people who came across the video celebrated the lady and shared similar experiences.

@D-Star Ezegechi said:

"I had my twins a boy and a girl last week Monday through normal delivery, I pray all pregnancy woman delivers just like me with ease. Congratulations."

@Michellejohn said:

"This is me i will be 20 soon I'm healthy."

@Mellow said:

"Wow she’s growing so fast , Anthonet much love."

@Soft mama said:

"My little brother was 3month when my mom died and he’ll be 4years old in December.he started walking at 8months and he’s very brilliant.God will bless you for taking good care of the baby."

@Somadina said:

"Guy tears drop after going to your page. Omo may we never die at the wrong time."

@Queen Lizzy said:

"Na them Dey strong pass."

Man loses wife days after childbirth

Ina related story, a man was thrown into deep mourning following the death of his wife a few days after childbirth.

The man paid an emotional tribute to his wife on his X page as he shared photos of him and their son.

Many people who came across the post sympathised with the man and shared their similar experiences.

