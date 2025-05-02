A Nigerian lady has gotten people emotional after sharing a heartbreaking video from her wedding ceremony

In the video, the lady disclosed that she celebrated her wedding without her parents and siblings, who had lost their lives

Social media users who came across the emotional post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to console her

A sad moment from a Nigerian bride's wedding ceremony has caught the attention of many online users.

The bride's video, which revealed her experience of celebrating her special day without her loved ones, garnered sympathy and support from viewers.

Lady laments over losing patents, 9 siblings

The video was shared on the TikTok account of @sammykingbaby, where it quickly gained attention and sparked an outpouring of condolences and words of encouragement.

In the clip, the bride tearfully recounted the painful loss she had endured, having been left as the sole surviving member of her family of 12.

The bride's emotional account revealed that she had lost her parents and nine siblings, a tragedy that left her to celebrate her milestones alone.

Despite the overwhelming grief, she expressed her gratitude and prayers for her husband, hoping that he would be supported and protected by God.

In her words:

"I can never forget that I did my wedding without my parents or siblings. I am the only one remaining in my family. I always pray for my husband that God will support him, protect him for me for removing this shame. I lost 9 siblings and my parents."

Reactions as bride laments over painful loss

The bride's words touched the hearts of many on TikTok, causing an overwhelming response from social media users.

The comments section was filled with messages of comfort, support, and solidarity, as users sought to offer solace to the grieving lady.

@Jenny berry said:

"Congratulations dear your new home is blessed with good things that marriage comes with you’ll never burial any child and your children will never burial you amen."

@zobalinda said:

"God bless you and very big congratulations. God will give you children male and female in Jesus name Amen."

@Chizzy’scakes reacted:

"Congratulations dear, God will keep you and your hubby! Your siblings are coming this time as your children."

@IfeanyiOgbonnaya said:

"Congratulations and amen to your prayers may the peace of the Lord dwell in your home forever and ever."

@prophetessdeborahokubi said:

"God is more than enough. May you connect you to people who will give you family love genuinely."

@Chiamaka Amzy said:

"It was God sent to remove all the pain in your life therefore the only pain u will experience in your life is childbirth amen. Congrats my love."

@theAnonymousperson added:

"And God gave you a comforter, cherish him and build a new family that will be a new generation for both of you, but particularly for your late parents generation."

