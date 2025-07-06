Ogbonnaya Igbojionu, wrongly sentenced to death over a disputed generator sale, has regained freedom after 26 years on death row

His release was made possible after social media advocacy led to the intervention of Abia State Governor Alex Otti, who facilitated the legal process

Governor Otti has pledged full support for the reintegration of the freed inmates, calling their release a triumph of justice and compassion

After spending over two decades behind bars for a crime tied to a disputed generator sale, Ogbonnaya Igbojionu has finally walked free. Igbojionu, an Abia state indigene, was one of three men released from Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison in Lagos, where they had been on death row for 26 years.

Their release followed a series of efforts spearheaded by Simon Oshi, a concerned citizen from Enugu State, who learned of the case through a post by social media activist Olumide Ogunsanwo, also known as “Sea King.”

Man regains freedom after more than two decades in prison over a generator sale dispute.

Source: Facebook

As reported by Punch, Oshi, moved by the story, visited the inmates alongside lawyers and the influencer to confirm their situation.

Man condemned to death over generator dispute

Igbojionu’s ordeal began in 1999 when, as a generator dealer, he bought a unit from one Segun Ajibade. Two weeks later, police stormed his residence, claiming the generator was stolen.

Igbojionu alleged he was severely beaten and forced to sign a written statement without reading it. By 2003, he was convicted and sentenced to death, despite insisting on his innocence throughout.

When Oshi discovered that Igbojionu hailed from Abia State, he promised to escalate the matter to Governor Alex Otti. True to his word, the governor was contacted and promptly acted by sending the state’s Attorney General to investigate the case.

After confirming the details, Otti wrote to the governments of Lagos and Ogun States, initiating the legal and administrative processes that eventually led to the inmates’ release.

Freed inmates meet Abia governor

Presenting the freed men at the Abia State Government House, Oshi praised Governor Otti’s swift and compassionate response. The governor, in turn, thanked both Oshi and Ogunsanwo for their advocacy and expressed disbelief at how such an injustice could persist for so long without intervention.

Abia governor facilitates the release of man who was wrongfully condemned to death for an offence he didn't commit. Photo: FB/Alex C. Otti

Source: Facebook

Otti noted that although the trial took place in Ogun State, the prisoners were held in Lagos, making the process complex. He expressed appreciation to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun for his cooperation in facilitating the release.

“This is about justice and humanity,” Otti said.

“We may have wealth or power, but without justice, society loses its soul.”

The governor directed two of his commissioners to oversee the reintegration of the ex-inmates and ensure they receive adequate support to restart their lives.

For Igbojionu, who spoke on behalf of the released men, the moment was both emotional and surreal. “I thank Governor Otti for giving me another chance at life. I thought I was forgotten,” he said.

Adeleke pardons man sentenced to death for ‘stealing fowl’

Earlier in a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state on Thursday, December 26, pardoned Segun Olowookere, who was sentenced to death by hanging for stealing a chicken and eggs in 2010.

In a statement released on Thursday, Adeleke gave the prerogative of mercy to 53 convicts, including Olowookere. Olowookere’s co-defendant, Sunday Morakinyo, was also granted a pardon by the governor

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng