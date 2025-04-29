A Nigerian lady broke down in tears after her younger brother missed his Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination because of her

She narrated how she unintentionally caused her sibling to miss his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Her emotional outburst elicited mixed reactions, as people recounted their JAMB exam day experiences

A lady, @niella.aaaaa, shed tears on her way home with her brother after making him miss his JAMB examination.

The sorry lady admitted her wrongdoing on TikTok and expressed sadness about her costly mistake.

People wanted to know how it happened and she narrated her JAMB day experience in the comment section of her TikTok post.

How lady made brother miss his UTME

According to the lady, her sibling informed her of his exam venue, but she took him elsewhere as she wasn't sure he was right.

When she realised he was right, it was already late, and by the time they got to the right venue, JAMB candidates were done with their exams and were exiting the place. She narrated:

"So, he told me a destination but I took him elsewhere cause I thought he wasn’t sure. When we got to my own destination, we found out that he was right and before we could book another ride (5am) he was to write 6:30 before we got another ride, it was already 6:21 we reached the jamb center by 8 when we reached, others were already coming out."

In a positive update, she informed netizens that her brother's exam has been rescheduled, appreciating all who tagged JAMB officials to her TikTok post.

"You guysssss😭😭 his exam has been rescheduled 😭 thanks to those who tagged jamb officials God bless you all foreal," she wrote.

Reactions trail lady's action

MYDE | THE PERFUME & NAIL GIRL said:

"I remember last year when my younger brother wanted to write jamb at 6;30 I went with him inside rain and I stood inside rain till he finished🥹the sacrifices we make for our younger ones."

optician_odeygrace said:

"After de exam, they will reschedule for tnose who were not able to take the exams for one reason or rhe other. Just keep following jamb new, they will."

Bright✨ said:

"The center they post my little brother we didn’t know it…. Him nd one of his big bro went ahead the day of the exam to check and confirm the center destination…"

x_rabaill said:

"If you don’t want him to feel disappointed, register him to a tech school that might be of help till he register for another JAMB."

F💕🫧🌺 said:

"Omo my sister missed her jamb because of my mum’s marriage . My mums marriage was 26 her jamb was 24 n 21 we’ve travelled to the village she tried to check it b4 leaving but there was no network."

SURPRISE PLUG IN PORT HARCOURT said:

"It’s so unfair that anyone that misses their exam need to wait one year again, jamb should think of a way to fix it honestly."

Gorgeous moi❤️🤭✝️ said:

"I’m curious to know the reason you went home, was it more important than the jamb?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who invigilated JAMB 2025 candidates had shared her experience.

400 level student retakes JAMB exam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 400 level student had retaken the JAMB examination.

On her reason for retaking the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), the young lady said it was because she could no longer cope with the course her brother chose for her to study after four years.

"Writing Jamb again cos I can no longer cope with the Course My Brother Chose for me, don’t judge me i had no option then," she wrote.

