A Nigerian lady has shared her joy after she successfully installed her own personal electricity in her house

The lady said she is happy that she has transitioned from the Nigerian national grid to her own homegrown power supply

Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze said the solar electricity system she installed in her house dug a hole in her purse as it is expensive

A lady expressed happiness after she installed her own power supply in her house.

She made a post on Facebook, indicating that she is now generating her own electricity.

The lady rejoiced after installing solar to generate her own electricity.

According to Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, her departure from the Nigerian national grid cost her a lot.

Chioma said the cost of the solar electricity pained her chest. A lot of her followers on Facebook said she was right.

She said:

"Proof that I am a Nigerian. I generate my own power. I honestly need a hug - the cost of this is paining my chest."

Many of her followers went to the comment section to congratulate her and also wish to install their own solar.

Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze is no longer depending on the national grid for electricity.

Facebook reactions as lady installs solar energy

Ajayi Oladimeji said:

"Congratulations Ma'am Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze. You will actually enjoy it. I tell my customers the same thing as I do it as a business. You have no reason to worry about Power for a long time. All you need is maintenance from time to time. You can also regulate power consumption and decide not to use PHCN especially with this ridiculous tariffs on Band A subscribers. Do the maths, your monthly payment on PHCN with generator fueling cost & maintenance compound for a year, you will wished you had done this earlier as things were much cheaper then. Enjoy your power liberty."

Wendy Ologe said:

"Take all the hugs mam.. Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze well deserved. Most importantly, you will see how much progress and productive this will make you. The speed having power gives you can't be quantified. My home and office have been soloared for the past 5 years. We don't use AEDC for power generation. Currently, our office Family Hub is totally off the grid and we run over 13 Acs and other applicaince in that office every day just using the sun. Capital intensive yet the best decision for some of us who have decided that Nigeria is the Place we will live."

Adenekan Michael Babatunde said:

"Glory to God Ma and Welcome to the uninterrupted electricity experience. The one we installed more than 3 years now took us off PHCN crazy bills and pain Bands. Most times we loose track of time and leave office extremely late because we have light and can work without interruption at no extra cost. Congrats Ma and may the financial returns be highly exponential."

