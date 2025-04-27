A Nigerian teenager who wrote 2025 UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) has cried out after facing challenges with her subjects' questions

The girl said that she could not attempt her questions well, as most of the things that came out were not what she had prepared for

Many Nigerians consoled her with their terrible JAMB experiences and how they still passed when their results were released

As JAMB (Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board) commenced its nationwide examination, a lady shared her 15-year-old sister's experience with the exam.

The lady asked her sister how her examination went, and she received an audio filled with lamentation.

The JAMB candidate says she wants to change her intended course. Photo of girl for illustration only. Photo source: @chef_annie001, JAMB, Getty Images/nini

Source: Getty Images

2025 JAMB questions experience

She shared the full audio of the JAMB candidate on TikTok as the student lamented about her horrible experience.

She said that everything she read for the UTME did not come out. The student kept crying as she spoke.

Change of course after JAMB

The student also said she got frustrated with the body odour of the candidate sitting beside her. She said she was no longer interested in studying medicine and surgery again in the university.

The teenager mentioned that she was to change her course to either microbiology or biochemistry.

The UTME candidate says her exams were different from what she read. Photo for illustration only. Photo source: SeventyFour

Source: Getty Images

The sister added that she had not been given food at home because of her poor experience with the UTME.

When people wondered if a 15-year-old could sit for the exam, the sister (@chef_annie001) said:

"Una weh Dey talk say 15 years Dey write jamb. She is 15 and in Ss3 and she registered for jamb and wrote yesterday."

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

princess Dani said:

"Omo I see jamb question na once I clean my lip combo."

liveth said:

"Omo i did not even read for my exams and i came out with 289,no cry you go pass well eeh you even read."

Isioma said:

"She will pass…I also didn’t know what I wrote last yr and the God I serve dashed me 230…I’m In school now."

P's Closet said:

"E better make she try again besides wetin 15yrs dey find for jamb center."

mama of good life asked:

"What do you expect a 15yrs old girl to understand, why are you guys rushing these children?"

prettygal {Ifeoluwa} replied:

"It's not rush but early education.. even someone much older.. I bet they can't also answer the question.. so it's like 50/50... and that is when I also finish my secondary school."

MaYi said:

"Na literature funny me pass."

Jennifer said:

"God my bp don increase, 30th God help me."

Sweet Gįrl said:

"The kind urine wey disturb me immediately I saw physics and chemistry questions ehh."

Precious said:

"Chemistry and physics humble me today I swear.i cry in the bathroom."

Missing JAMB candidate found

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Esther Oluwafayofunmi Oladele, a young girl who went missing after going to write the 2025 JAMB, was found alive.

The girl's family raised an alarm after she left home and was not seen for more than 24 hours. According to her brother, she was going from Epe to Ajah around 1 pm on Thursday, April 24.

