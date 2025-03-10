A young lady shared how she survived as a resident staying in a community under the Band D power supply category

She installed solar electricity and shared why she had rechargeable fans of various sizes in her home

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the woman’s situation, sparking mixed reactions

A lady shared her experience as a Band D customer who couldn’t afford to buy fuel every day.

The young lady showed off the rechargeable fans she bought because of excess sweat.

Lady shows off her rechargeable fans due to lack of power supply. Photo: @nesis.trendzng

Source: TikTok

In the video by @nesis.trendzng, she narrated how she had to install solar electricity at her home due to the low supply of light allocated to Band D customers.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Band D customers enjoy a minimum of eight hours of daily power supply.

Sharing her experience as a Band D customer, the lady said:

“POV: You sweat excessively and you live in Band D. Rechargeable fans to the rescue make heat no kee me. I sweat so much you’d think I took a shower. #Since I can’t afford to buy fuel everyday, i had to also get a sunking solar for charging and light. I really hope and pray Nigeria develops to a stage where we get to have 24/7 electricity.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Band D customer’s video

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the woman’s situation, sparking mixed reactions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions

@Charity||Movie recommendations said:

"Try getting a portable power station with 10v fan. I spent 525k on mine and it’s easily the best decision I made last year. My station lasts 4 days on power 1."

@bold_kitchen0 said:

"Allow your self to get used to the weather. You body will adjust. You probably sweat cos of those fans."

@Tiwa | Your Social Media Babe said:

"I’m on Band A and still suffering,on some days there’s light for like 20 hours out of 24 and some days they take it for like 10/12 hours. Im defs getting an inverter."

@CXZ3th said:

"I tjink say na only me dey sweat anyhow o. The heat this period too when."

Cook_with_Nmeso said:

"M in band A but I have like 10 different fans,my Ashebi girls gifted them to me with 2 AC."

@Titilopemilodooluwa said:

"We are on band C.. my baby sweats so much sometimes I pity ,I had to start making his hair..I could only afford to get a small fan.. even with it he still sweats. hopefully I get a bigger one soon."

Lady with solar electricity buys rechargeable fans due to excess heat. Photo: @nesis.trendzng

Source: TikTok

In a related story, a man abandoned his car for a Micra vehicle due to fuel prices, while another man got 50 litres of fuel from his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day

Lady rates electricity supply in Ikorodu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared her experience after visiting Ikorodu in Lagos state and staying for three days.

She shared what she observed about the community, including its power supply and the quality of the road.

Many who came across her viral video on TikTok shared their thoughts on her observation, sparking debate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng