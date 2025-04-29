A Nigerian lawyer has shared a video to educate women who think they can take half of their husband's property in case of a divorce

The lawyer said the notion that a woman is entitled to her husband's property in case of a divorce may not apply in the Nigerian context

She said the only time a wife would successfully make such a claim is if she contributed financially to the acquisition of the properties

A Nigerian lady who is a trained lawyer said that under Nigerian laws, a wife may not be able to take her husband's property in case of a divorce.

In a TikTok post which she shared to educate her followers, the lawyer said women who have such ideas should perish them.

A female lawyer says Nigerian women can only take over the property of their husbands if they participated in purchasing it. Photo credit: TikTok/Barr. Oge.

According to Barr. Oge Esquire, the claim that a woman in Nigeria would take over half of her husband's property if the marriage ends, is not tenable in law.

She said the only time when such claims can be pursued in court successfully is when the wife contributed financially to the purchase of the said properties.

Barr. Oge noted that the claim must also be backed up by documentary evidence showing that the wife paid in part or whole for the properties she wants to claim after divorce.

Her words on TikTok:

"This is Nigeria. You are not entitled to half of anything. If you’re among those that enter into transactional marriages, repent. If you must get anything at all, you need to prove that you co-own it."

Can Nigerian woman take over husband's property?

Barr. Oge's position is supported by Isimeme Andrew Esq, a lawyer who published an article on the topic in Law Pavilion, a website that curates information on legal issues.

The lawyer says a woman may not be able to get half of her husband's property in Nigeria in case of a divorce. Photo credit: TikTok/Barr. Oge and Getty Images/seng kui Lim.

Andrew Esq quoted the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973, section 72, which recognises a woman's right to a property acquired during the course of the marriage.

He said:

"Under the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973, section 72 with respect to settlement of property provides as follows: “The court may, in proceedings under this act, by order require the parties to the marriage, or either one of them, to make, for the benefit of all or any of the parties to, and the children of, the marriage, such a settlement of property to which the parties are, or either of them is, entitled (whether in possession or reversion) as the court considers just and equitable in the circumstances of the case.”

However, he noted the onus is on the claimant to prove that they participated financially in the acquisition of the property.

He added:

"Thus, making the right of women to property at divorce explicit. However, this right is not automatic as a spouse who claims an interest in the property is required to show evidence of financial contribution to the purchase of the property."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lawyer speaks about divorce in Nigeria

Legit.ng gathered a few comments from netizens below.

@UgoG said:

"Upon realising this, they move to plan B which is to force hubby to relocate the family abroad with her as primary applicant."

@Merriment said:

"Them never marry them done they think about divorce."

