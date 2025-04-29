A Nigerian lawyer has shared information on TikTok, stating that under Nigerian laws, one cannot immediately go into another marriage after a divorce

The lawyer said that one would be committing a crime if, immediately after divorce, they go ahead to contract another marriage immediately

She said after divorce, one must wait for three months so that the dissolution of the marriage could take effect before another marriage is contracted

A TikToker who is a trained lawyer said that in Nigeria, one cannot go into another marriage immediately after the dissolution of an existing one.

According to the lawyer, anyone going into marriage immediately after a divorce might be committing an offence called bigamy.

The lawyer said one can only remarry three months after a divorce. Photo credit: TikTok/Barr. Oge Esquaire.

In her video, Barr. Oge Esquire said one has to wait for a period of three months before getting married to another person after a divorce.

She said that when a court dissolves a marriage, the order is called a decree nisi and that it is not effective until it becomes a decree absolute.

Barr. Oge said it takes three months for a decree nisi to become a decree absolute.

Her words:

"Please, do not remarry immediately after dissolving your marriage. Wait until the order made by the court dissolving the marriage becomes absolute. If your partner decides to take up the offence of bigamy, you’ll be caught in the web."

The lawyer said the dissolution of a marriage in Nigeria takes effect after three months. Photo credit: TikTok/Barr. Oge Esquire and Getty Images/seng kui Lim.

Barr. Oge's position is supported by an article published in HG.org, a website that shares information about legal issues.

It says:

"In accordance with the provisions of the Matrimonial Causes Act, a person who has been divorced in Nigeria can only remarry 90 days after the decree nisi has been issued. It implies that a divorced person is only entitled to marry after the decree nisi has become absolute."

Reactions as lawyer shares video about divorce

@Folashade said:

"Pls ma if you have not devorce and husband have children outside what is the punishment."

@Iamkinghenderson and mom said:

"My cousin remarry in less than a year, she's happily married now. So men that have kids outside marriage there's no punishment but there's punishment for women una try."

@Isaac adegoke Alagbe muggins said:

"Ma we are living separately after 6 months of marriage, effort prove abortive, i remarried after 5yrs and she know return. can i still go for divorce."

@Mona Tarrina Smith said:

"What if he refused to divorce you after 6 years, you should not get married to another man."

@'Yarmamanta Junior said:

"I wish some body will refer me to a good marriage counselor or good marriage therapist."

