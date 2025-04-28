A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment her bike man brought a package to her house

According to the lady, she received a call from the bike man in the early hours of the morning to come out and collect a package

The happy lady stormed out of her house to meet the young man, who immediately handed her a package, leaving her all smiles

A heartwarming moment was captured on video by a Nigerian lady after her bike man delivered a surprise package to her doorstep.

The lady, who shared the clip online, was visibly overjoyed as she received the parcel from the young man.

Lady displays what she received from bike man who called her by early morning Photo credit: @itzarhneetar/TikTok.

Lady receives onions, beans from bike man

The clip, posted by TikTok user @itzarhneetar, showed the lady rushing out of her house to meet the man, who handed her a package with a warm smile.

The lady's face lit up with delight as she accepted the parcel and asked him what was inside it.

According to the lady's account, the bike man had called her early in the morning, asking her to come out and collect a package.

The young man revealed that the parcel was courtesy of his mother, who had thoughtfully packaged beans and onions for one of her son's customers.

"POV: My bike man came to my lodge very early in the morning. Oh God bless his heart. He just called me to come out to my lodge gate to collect something," the video's caption read.

Lady excited as bike man gifts her onions, beans Photo credit: @itzarhneetar/TikTok.

The lady was clearly touched by the man's kind gesture, and her happiness was evident in her reaction.

She expressed her gratitude, blessing the young man's heart for his thoughtfulness towards her.

Reactions as bike man surprises customer

The video has since garnered lovely reactions from viewers on TikTok who praised the lady's good fortune and the bike man's kindness.

@goodness OG said:

"See as my brother drop beans commot without asking when we go see."

@KayCee money 01 said:

"Ok you swallow your pride just surprise him with opueh let him seff get joy like you."

@Lady B said:

"Maybe he traveled to harvest his crops that’s how they do to people that are good to them."

@Manuella|LASH TECH IN EKPOMA said:

"Sha I nor fit collect am o. If them love u, your own done finish. Na ur gate he go dey sleep."

@Son_Of_We@lt said:

"Na bike man una go later marry coz the way I dey see girls and their bike men post for this app is getting out of hands fr."

@Gaston Rodrigo said:

"He likes you and you don’t like him because he’s musa d bike man. If it were to be alhaji d car dealer and knowing full well dt he’s an Hausa man, will you reject him?"

@Bebe Ju said:

"I think he said From My Mother so sweet. You are nice to him and he’s been telling his Mum how nice you are and she just wanted to show it with a nice gesture."

@Eseosa said:

"Like our Hausa friends gives my mom a lot of things anytime he come back from his village my mom come Dey fear because he don too much make he nor go say he wan marry one of my sisters tomorrow."

@GodWinAuto reacted:

"You don't tell us what you're doing for him because if you weren't nice to him he won't do such. Continue to treat him well and God will bless you in unexpected ways."

@Nnadi said:

"If you treat Hausa bike man well, you go too enjoy. They really know how to reciprocate kindness and they don’t feel entitled."

@𝕲𝖀𝕮𝕮𝕴4𝕻𝕱 reacted:

"The problem be say una no know deference between Hausa and Fulani na why we Hausa get good heart buh yu guy’s conclude us too Fulani."

@ugo added:

"You don't know maybe he is a prince looking who disguised to find a wife so act well so u go become queen, God bless him he did well."

@Chizurumoke Simeon reacted:

"You no hug am atleast Chaii. If you hug am now boom na by 4am he go the bring things."

@Ezinnechukwu said:

"That’s how my two hausa keke guy do get foodstuffs for me whenever they travels. Potato, onions."

@Everything presh reacted:

"Some Hausa people are really nice one at my junction selling suya always gives me suya until one day one of his brother said this one you are eating free suya shey u will marry my brother."

@Your biggest HATER said:

"Musa dy pay bride price small small make Una off cap for Musa abeg if e easy make Una do am."

@Nné said:

"Lols my bike man does this too anytime he travels. You are definitely a generous person to Musa. This is their little way of saying thanks. Keep them close they are the real ones."

@Moretti Joy Fertility Corner added:

"Chai, you made me remember my meme man. Awolowo. An Hausa man from Kano. God, that man is nice. He made me respect Hausa people."

Watch the video here:

