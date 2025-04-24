A young lady has shared a heartwarming video of her father taking his time to help out her mother at home

A heartwarming moment was captured on video as a father went out of his way to support his wife, a teacher.

The emotional scene showed the father assisting his wife with recording exam scripts in the early hours of the morning.

Man helps wife record exam scripts

The video, shared on TikTok by the man's daughter @jhardiejael, captured her father's selfless act as he worked alongside his wife at 3am.

In the caption accompanying the clip, the proud daughter gushed over the moment, praising her father's willingness to lend a helping hand.

His actions were met with admiration on social media, with many users appreciating his dedication and support for his wife.

"My dad helping my mum record exam script at 3am when he is supposed to be sleeping. Something really out of the ordinary," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man helps wife who's a teacher

TikTok users stormed the comments section to appreciate the thoughtful husband.

@Sandramos said:

"Teachers dey stress person nah so we dey help our mom."

@Tina tasher commented:

"There are still good marriages, God punish 2face for me."

@Stanley@47 said:

"When a woman gets your heart by being submisssive the lion in you sleep."

@Barr_B.A.H.D said:

"My dad does this and I never really considered it as him showing her love."

@B said:

"I used to do this for my babe. I miss her so much would go to the ends of the earth for her."

@Pincker said:

"Thanks for posting this. Not only negativity about men. Let them post the sacrifices and love that most men show to thier wife."

@Geegee223 said:

"I lost my dad on the 9th of April. My dad and mom were twins, they did everything together. Now I'm so broken thinking of how she'll live life without her soulmate."

@Orenge said:

"We know what your dad has been promised and your mum trying to beat the deadline. Hii kituh iliangusha Hadi Samson."

@Bammy’s clothier said:

"This is my dad going to stand at the estate gate with torch waiting for my mom at night cos she can be clumsy at times and little things trip her and she falls down."

@Kerubo said:

"My husband would help me do my nursing research from US send me answers to Kenya God bless him."

@DarkGod said:

"They both understand the power of their efforts together, smtin kids today need to learn but they keep trying to skip everything and jump to the end."

@seun_vibes commented:

"This was me and my mom when I served in a school during my NYSC. She marked scripts with me, took them to her shop to continue marking. I love that woman."

@God’s Craft said:

"Provided there are still good and lasting marriages, mine would last when I’m finally ready , this is so beautiful to watch."

@~blaze said:

"I’m a teacher and I hate doing this for myself let alone someone else. Sorry babe you’re on your own and I gatta sleep my sleep."

@Oyin added:

"My parent fr up till now they still do this. My dad even excorts my mum to where she takes bus to go to work cos she likes to leave very early."

Watch the video here:

